GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Media Investments Cinema

Canal+ Signs Historic $1 Billion Cinema Deal to Boost French & European Film Sector

Overview of the Canal+ Cinema Investment Agreement

July 27 (Reuters) - French broadcaster Canal+ said on Monday it has signed a five-year agreement to invest €980 million ($1.11 billion) in French and European cinema starting in 2028, its largest ever commitment to the industry it clashed with just weeks ago.

Key Details of the Agreement

Here are some details:

Scope and Channels Involved

• The deal, covering Canal+ and Cine+ OCS channels, has been signed with film industry bodies.

Subscriber Benefits and Film Access

• It will allow the company to offer its subscribers French, European and international films just six months after their theatrical release.

Unprecedented Nature of the Deal

• Given its scale, duration and the commitments it entails, this agreement between a broadcaster and the film industry is unprecedented, Canal+ said in a statement.

Industry Context and Recent Tensions

Backdrop of Industry Tensions

• The agreement comes against the backdrop of tensions between Canal+ and France's film community over the influence of largest shareholder Vincent Bollore, whose conservative media empire has drawn scrutiny from the cultural sector.

Petition and Industry Response

• In May, roughly 600 film professionals signed a petition criticising Bollore's growing influence, prompting the company to threaten to blacklist the signatories — a move that sent shockwaves through the industry. The critics accused Bollore of pushing far-right agenda through media holdings.

Statements and Broader Impact

Support for Cinema and Diversity

• The investment reaffirms support for "cinema, its power, creativity, and diversity", Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada said in the statement on Monday.

Canal+ Global Operations

• Canal+ operates in more than 70 countries with about 15,000 employees and over 40 million subscribers globally.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • The €980M deal (roughly US$1.11B) spans five years from 2028, marking Canal+’s biggest commitment to cinema yet, covering its Canal+, Cine+ and OCS channels—granting early access post‑theatrical release.
  • This agreement comes amid major industry tensions: earlier in 2026, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada threatened to blacklist 600 film professionals who signed a petition criticizing controlling shareholder Vincent Bolloré; the petition accused him of exerting far‑right influence over French cinema. Legal complaints followed. (euronews.com)
  • Canal+ is France’s top film financier, responsible for approximately 75% of pre‑buys of French and European films as of 2023; it remains central to cinema funding. (canalplusgroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Canal+'s new cinema investment deal?
Canal+ has committed €980 million, or about $1.11 billion, to French and European cinema starting in 2028.
How long will Canal+'s investment in cinema last?
The agreement spans five years, beginning in 2028.
Which channels are covered by Canal+'s cinema agreement?
The deal covers Canal+ and Cine+ OCS channels.
How soon after theatrical release will films be available on Canal+?
Subscribers can view French, European, and international films just six months after their theatrical release.
What controversies surrounded Canal+ ahead of this deal?
Tensions arose over shareholder Vincent Bollore's influence and media direction, drawing criticism from the French film community.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Image for Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Image for Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance

Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance

Image for Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports

Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

Image for Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Azerbaijan sentences online TV founders, journalists to jail
Azerbaijan sentences online TV founders, journalists to jail
Image for Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook
Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook
Image for Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems
Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems
Image for Europe's huge wildfires strain waterbomber capacity, aerial firefighting firm Avincis says
Europe's huge wildfires strain waterbomber capacity, aerial firefighting firm Avincis says
Image for LVMH sales rise as US luxury demand offsets hit from Iran war
LVMH sales rise as US luxury demand offsets hit from Iran war
Image for UK PM Burnham rules out changes to stamp duty at next budget
UK PM Burnham rules out changes to stamp duty at next budget
Image for China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports
China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports
Image for Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China
Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China
Image for Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court
Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court
Image for LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift
LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift
Image for AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says
AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says
Image for Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs
Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs
View All Finance Posts