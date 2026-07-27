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Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Nitro-Chem to Open New TNT Production Plant in Britain with BAE Systems

Strategic Expansion of TNT Production in Europe

Agreement Between Nitro-Chem and BAE Systems

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland's Nitro-Chem, a major supplier of trinitrotoluene (TNT) for NATO countries' armies, has signed a letter of intent with defence company BAE Systems to build a production plant in Britain, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Nitro-Chem's Current Production Capacity

• With an annual production of 10,000 metric tons, Nitro-Chem is already Europe's main producer of TNT and one of the world's largest, according to its website. It is a major supplier of the explosive to the U.S. military and other NATO members.

Planned Output of the New British Plant

• Polish Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka was quoted in a press release as saying the plant in Britain would produce an additional 2,000 tons per year.

Security Considerations and Geopolitical Context

Motivation Behind Locating Production in Britain

• She said locating production in Britain was a matter of security, as Poland sees a threat from Russia.

Enhancing Resilience and Security

• "If the most challenging scenario materialised, locating part of the production outside Poland, in the West, in an exceptionally secure location, would enhance our resilience and security," she said.

Recent Defence Cooperation Between Poland and Britain

• Poland and Britain signed a defence and security treaty in May.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Nitro‑Chem, already Europe’s main TNT producer (~10,000 t/year), inks LOI with BAE Systems to explore a UK-based plant adding 2,000 t/year output (nitrochem.com.pl).
  • The UK-hosted facility is viewed by Poland as a security measure to spread production westward and bolster resilience against Russia (zbiam.pl).
  • The move aligns with the new UK‑Poland Security and Defence Partnership Treaty (signed 27 May 2026), under which defence-industrial cooperation and supply‑chain resilience are key priorities (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nitro-Chem planning in the UK?
Nitro-Chem has signed a letter of intent with BAE Systems to build a TNT production plant in Britain.
How much TNT does Nitro-Chem produce annually?
Nitro-Chem produces 10,000 metric tons of TNT annually and plans to add 2,000 tons per year in the UK.
Why is Nitro-Chem expanding production to the UK?
The expansion is to enhance security by locating part of the production outside Poland, amid perceived regional threats.
Who are the main customers of Nitro-Chem's TNT?
Nitro-Chem supplies TNT to the U.S. military and other NATO member countries.
What recent defence agreements exist between Poland and Britain?
Poland and Britain signed a defence and security treaty in May.

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