Nitro-Chem to Open New TNT Production Plant in Britain with BAE Systems

Strategic Expansion of TNT Production in Europe

Agreement Between Nitro-Chem and BAE Systems

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland's Nitro-Chem, a major supplier of trinitrotoluene (TNT) for NATO countries' armies, has signed a letter of intent with defence company BAE Systems to build a production plant in Britain, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Nitro-Chem's Current Production Capacity

• With an annual production of 10,000 metric tons, Nitro-Chem is already Europe's main producer of TNT and one of the world's largest, according to its website. It is a major supplier of the explosive to the U.S. military and other NATO members.

Planned Output of the New British Plant

• Polish Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka was quoted in a press release as saying the plant in Britain would produce an additional 2,000 tons per year.

Security Considerations and Geopolitical Context

Motivation Behind Locating Production in Britain

• She said locating production in Britain was a matter of security, as Poland sees a threat from Russia.

Enhancing Resilience and Security

• "If the most challenging scenario materialised, locating part of the production outside Poland, in the West, in an exceptionally secure location, would enhance our resilience and security," she said.

Recent Defence Cooperation Between Poland and Britain

• Poland and Britain signed a defence and security treaty in May.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Mark Potter)