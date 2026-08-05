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Finance

Ferrexpo halts Ukraine operations on war risk as financial woes linger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Ferrexpo Halts Ukraine Production, Citing War Risks and Financial Issues

Ferrexpo's Operational and Financial Challenges Amid Ukraine Conflict

Aug 5 (Reuters) - UK-listed Ferrexpo temporarily suspended its Ukraine production operations on Wednesday due to war-related risks and said the resumption was dependent on the injection of working capital into the iron ore pellet producer. 

Background on Ferrexpo's Struggles

Here are some details and background on Ferrexpo's struggles: 

Impact of Renewed Drone Attacks

• The Ukraine-focused miner's financial struggles have been exacerbated by the renewed drone attacks by Russia in the Black Sea region, which the firm uses to export its pellets.

Current Supply Capabilities

• The company is currently able to supply its European customers from existing inventory stockpiles, Ferrexpo said.

Financial Status and Trading Suspension

• The firm, whose shares have been suspended from trading since May after it failed to secure additional funding, said it expects its net accessible cash resources to be sufficient until mid-September.

Export Vessel Incident

• The vessel carrying its DR-grade pellet exports, struck by drones in late July, has been successfully retrieved from the war-prone area in the Black Sea and is headed towards the nearest port, the firm said.

Insolvency Risks and Financial Strain

Suspension of VAT Refunds and Energy Attacks

• The Swiss-headquartered miner has been working to stave off insolvency after suspension of value-added tax refunds, combined with attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, severely strained the company's finances.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Operations suspended on August 5 amid renewed war‑related threats, notably drone attacks in the Black Sea region (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Existing inventory allows continued supply to European customers despite export disruptions (marketscreener.com)
  • Net accessible cash is expected to last until mid‑September; a US$100 million equity raising is underway to shore up liquidity amid VAT refund suspension and operational strain (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ferrexpo suspend its Ukraine production operations?
Ferrexpo halted Ukraine operations due to increased war-related risks and financial difficulties exacerbated by renewed drone attacks in the Black Sea region.
Can Ferrexpo still supply its customers after the suspension?
Yes, Ferrexpo stated it can supply European customers from existing inventory stockpiles despite the production halt.
What financial challenges is Ferrexpo facing?
Ferrexpo struggles with strained finances after suspension of VAT refunds and attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, on top of wartime disruptions.
What happened to Ferrexpo's DR-grade pellet export vessel struck in July?
The vessel hit by drones was retrieved and is now being directed to the nearest port, according to Ferrexpo.
How long can Ferrexpo sustain its operations with current cash resources?
Ferrexpo expects its net accessible cash resources to last until mid-September, unless new funding is secured.

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