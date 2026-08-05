Hiscox Raises 2024 Retail Business Growth Forecast After Premiums Jump
Hiscox Reports Strong First-Half Performance and Updates Growth Outlook
Retail Business Growth Forecast Increased
Previous and Updated Growth Projections
Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox raised its annual retail business growth forecast to 9% on Wednesday after reporting a 10.1% jump in first-half insurance contract written premiums as its expanded retail offerings offset Middle East-related losses. Hiscox had previously forecast its annual retail business growth at 8%.
Factors Influencing Growth
Reporting and Editorial Credits
Contributors
(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Sonia Cheema)