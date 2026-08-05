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UK's Hiscox lifts annual retail growth forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Hiscox lifts annual retail growth forecast 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Hiscox Raises 2024 Retail Business Growth Forecast After Premiums Jump

Hiscox Reports Strong First-Half Performance and Updates Growth Outlook

Retail Business Growth Forecast Increased

Previous and Updated Growth Projections

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox raised its annual retail business growth forecast to 9% on Wednesday after reporting a 10.1% jump in first-half insurance contract written premiums as its expanded retail offerings offset Middle East-related losses.    Hiscox had previously forecast its annual retail business growth at 8%. 

Factors Influencing Growth

Reporting and Editorial Credits

Contributors

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Hiscox’s first‑half insurance contract written premiums rose 10.1%, powering its stronger outlook on retail growth.
  • The upgraded 9% retail forecast reflects momentum in its global retail operations, building on earlier guidance of 8%.
  • Retail expansion helped buffer losses linked to Middle East tensions, highlighting the segment’s stabilising role.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Hiscox's written insurance contract premiums rise in H1?
Hiscox reported a 10.1% increase in first-half insurance contract written premiums.
What helped offset Middle East-related losses for Hiscox?
Expanded retail offerings helped Hiscox offset Middle East-related losses.

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