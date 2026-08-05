S4 Capital Lifts Margin Forecast as Cost Cuts Drive Record Profit Performance

Record Profit and Margin Growth Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Profit Margin Forecast Raised

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's ad firm S4 Capital raised its annual profit margin forecast on Wednesday after aggressive cost cuts helped deliver a record first-half profit and slash debt, offsetting weak client demand amid the Iran war.

Updated Full-Year Outlook

The company, founded by advertising veteran Sorrell, said it now expects its full-year operational core profit margin to rise by 140 basis points, up from a previous target of at least 100 basis points.

Industry Headwinds and Strategic Response

Challenges from Technology and Geopolitical Tensions

Digital advertising groups face a double headwind from technology giants diverting marketing budgets towards AI infrastructure and from the economic fallout of the Iran war, which has rattled client confidence globally.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Operational Streamlining

To combat these headwinds, S4 has cut costs sharply, reduced headcount and streamlined operations to support margins and reduce debt.

Financial Highlights

First-Half Profit Surge and Dividend Introduction

S4 said its operational core profit rose 82.7% to £38 million ($51.14 million) in the six months ended June 30. It introduced an inaugural interim dividend of 1.35 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)