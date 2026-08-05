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UK Treasury working on scope for extra borrowing, The Times says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK Treasury working on scope for extra borrowing, The Times says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy Government Policy

UK Treasury Examines Scope for Extra Borrowing to Boost Investment

Potential for Increased Public Borrowing and Investment

Exploring Flexibility Within Fiscal Rules

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Officials at Britain's Treasury are looking at possibly raising billions of pounds in extra borrowing by using flexibility within the government's fiscal rules, The Times said.

Finance minister John Healey told the newspaper there was "scope for more and more rapid investment." It said the cash could be spent on infrastructure, housing and help for business.

Changes to Fiscal Rules and Implications

Former finance minister Rachel Reeves changed Britain's fiscal rules in 2024 to take into account public sector assets when considering the government's debt levels, offering the possibility of more public borrowing for investment.

Analysts have said extra borrowing could be channelled through public agencies such as the British Business Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the National Housing Bank.

Regional Impact and Devolution Plans

Some money could be shared with regional mayors, boosting new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans to devolve power away from central government, The Times said late on Tuesday.

Burnham said last month he would use "any flexibility" within the fiscal rules but would maintain budget discipline.

Market Reaction and Investment Projections

Investors in British government debt are watching for signs of more borrowing by the new government. Yields on gilts are the highest among the bonds issued by Group of Seven rich nations.

Long-dated gilts were little changed on Wednesday.

The Times said the Resolution Foundation think tank believed the government could invest an extra £9 billion a year by 2031 by boosting the scale of the National Wealth Fund.

Britain's government borrowed £128 billion in the 2025/26 financial year.

Official Statements and Upcoming Budget

A spokesperson for the finance ministry said Healey was focused on boosting business and helping with the cost of living across the country.

"As has always been the case, the Chancellor will set out decisions at fiscal events, rather than routinely commenting on rumour, speculation or proposals," the spokesperson said.

Healey is due to announce his first budget on October 28.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Treasury officials are examining ways to borrow billions more using flexibility embedded in updated fiscal rules, revamped in 2024 to account for government assets. (theweek.com)
  • Extra borrowing could be directed via bodies such as the National Wealth Fund, National Housing Bank, and British Business Bank, with possibilities for regional mayoral funding to back decentralisation efforts. (apnews.com)
  • Investors remain cautious, as UK gilt yields remain the highest among G7 nations, reflecting elevated borrowing costs and fiscal premium risks. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK Treasury considering extra borrowing?
Officials aim to use flexibility in fiscal rules to raise funds for investment in infrastructure, housing, and support for businesses.
What changes were made to the UK's fiscal rules in 2024?
Britain's fiscal rules were changed to include public sector assets in debt calculations, allowing for more borrowing for investment.
How much extra investment does the Resolution Foundation think is possible?
The Resolution Foundation estimates the government could invest an extra £9 billion a year by 2031 by expanding the National Wealth Fund.
Which public agencies could channel the extra borrowing?
Potential agencies include the British Business Bank, National Wealth Fund, and National Housing Bank.
When will the UK Chancellor announce his first budget?
Chancellor John Healey is scheduled to announce his first budget on October 28.

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