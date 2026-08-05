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Italy to make full use of EU budget leeway for energy spending, Finance Minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to make full use of EU budget leeway for energy spending, Finance Minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Italy to Maximize EU Budget Leeway for Energy Transition, Says Finance Minister

Italy’s Approach to EU Budget Flexibility for Energy and Defence

Government’s Use of EU Budget Escape Clause

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy intends to make full use of budget leeway allowed by a European Union "escape clause" from the bloc's budget rules to fund measures aimed at softening energy costs, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

"We will certainly be calling for the maximum amount envisaged for the energy spending," Giorgetti told reporters in parliament.

Defence Spending Decisions

He also said Italy would not make full use of the budget leeway available to boost defence spending.

EU Commission Ruling on Defence Expenditure

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission ruled in March 2025 that EU member states could increase defence spending by up to 1.5% of gross domestic product per year for four years through 2028, without triggering disciplinary action over the increase in their budget deficits.

Italy’s Push for Energy Spending Flexibility

Italy pushed ​for the Commission to also similar fiscal leeway for spending aimed at cushioning the effects of more ​expensive energy.

Compromise on Energy Transition Funding

Allocation of Budget Leeway for Green Investments

As a compromise, the Commission decided to allow states to use 0.3% of GDP, out of the 1.5% already allowed for defence, to pay for investment that would help the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

Eligible Measures for Energy Transition Support

Under Brussels' terms, leeway of 0.3% of GDP per year in 2026, 2027 or 2028 - but not more than 0.6% over the three years - is granted to support measures such as the purchase of electric vehicles, changing heating systems from oil and gas to heat pumps, the installation of solar panels, or batteries.

Italy’s Planned Utilization of Budget Leeway

Giorgetti said on Wednesday that Italy would tap the clause to use the 0.6% of GDP leeway for energy spending, and an additional 0.9% for defence.

"On defence, we won’t reach the maximum and will

stop at 0.9% of GDP," he said.

Reporting

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy plans to allocate the full 0.6% of GDP fiscal flexibility allowed for energy-related investments (e.g. solar, heat pumps, EVs) over 2026–2028 under the EU escape clause. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Italy will limit its increased defence spending to 0.9% of GDP—below the maximum 1.5% of GDP per year that the EU permits under the escape clause through 2028. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The EU’s escape clause, activated in March 2025, allows fiscal flexibility for defence up to 1.5% of GDP per year through 2028, with a carve‑out of 0.3% of GDP annually (0.6% cumulatively) for energy transition. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU budget leeway escape clause?
The EU escape clause allows member states to exceed normal fiscal limits to address specific needs like energy or defence, without penalties.
How much EU budget leeway will Italy use for energy spending?
Italy will use the maximum permitted 0.6% of its GDP over three years for energy spending.
What types of investments does the EU allow for energy spending leeway?
Eligible investments include electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar panels, and batteries for energy transition.
Will Italy use the full EU budget leeway for defence spending?
No, Italy will stop at 0.9% of GDP for defence spending, below the 1.5% maximum allowed.
Who announced Italy's plans regarding EU budget leeway?
Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced Italy's intention to fully utilize the EU leeway for energy spending.

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