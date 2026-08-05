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Finance

Italy services growth strengthens in July as cost pressures ease, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Italy's Services Sector Strengthens in July Amid Easing Cost Pressures, PMI Shows

Growth Trends and Economic Indicators in Italy's Services Sector

Service Sector Performance in July

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Italy's service sector strengthened in July and cost pressures continued to ease, a survey showed on Friday, offering some encouraging signs for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

  • S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the service sector rose to 52.5 from June's 50.2, moving further above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.
  • A Reuters survey of 14 analysts had pointed to a reading of 51.3.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

  • The services PMI had posted three successive sub-50 readings between March and May, following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran at the end of February.

Cost Pressures and Employment Data

Input Cost Inflation

  • The survey's measure of input cost inflation fell for a second month running in July to 61.2 from 62.1, after a three-and-a-half-year peak of 66.7 in May.

Employment and New Business

  • The employment sub-index rose to 52.7 from 50.4.
  • The new business indicator climbed to 53.9 from 51.0, posting its highest reading this year.

Broader Economic Outlook

GDP Growth and Forecasts

  • The Italian economy has held up better than many analysts expected in the first half of this year, with gross domestic product rising by 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second.
  • Giorgia Meloni's government in April forecast full-year 2026 growth of 0.6%, but the budget watchdog UPB on Tuesday issued a significantly more upbeat projection of 0.9%.

Manufacturing Sector and Composite PMI

  • S&P Global's sister survey for Italy's smaller manufacturing sector, released on Monday, showed growth slowing in July.
  • However, the composite PMI, combining manufacturing and services, rose to 52.5 in July - the highest level since November last year - from 50.8 in June, indicating a fourth consecutive month of expansion.
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s services PMI climbed to 52.5 in July, up from June’s 50.2, beating the Reuters poll forecast of 51.3, signaling renewed expansion in services. (spglobal.com)
  • Input cost inflation in services eased for the second month, dropping to 61.2 from 62.1, easing pressure on firms. (spglobal.com)
  • Employment and new business indicators improved, while composite PMI hit its highest level since November, underscoring broadening recovery across sectors. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Italy services PMI reading for July?
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italy's services sector rose to 52.5 in July from 50.2 in June.
How did cost pressures change for Italy's service sector in July?
Input cost inflation for Italy's services fell for a second month running, dropping to 61.2 from 62.1 in June.
How did the Italian economy perform in the first half of the year?
Italy's economy outperformed expectations, with GDP rising 0.3% in Q1 and 0.2% in Q2.
What is the significance of the PMI score being above 50?
A PMI score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a score below 50 signals contraction.
How did employment and new business trends change according to the July survey?
Employment rose to 52.7 and the new business indicator climbed to 53.9 in July, the highest this year.

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