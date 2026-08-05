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Spain services growth hits 40-month high in July, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain services growth hits 40-month high in July, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Spain Services PMI Jumps to 40-Month High in July Amid Soaring Demand

Spain's Service Sector Sees Robust Expansion in July

PMI Data Highlights

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain's service sector expanded at its fastest pace since March 2023 in July as stronger demand drove a marked rise in new business, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

• The S&P Global Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 58.3 in July from 54.2 in June, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Market Demand and New Business

• "Service sector growth took off during July as market demand strengthened and resulted in a sizeable increase in new business placed with companies," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

• New work rose at the strongest rate since January 2025, with firms citing stronger demand, new product launches and commercial activity.

Export Orders and Employment Trends

• Export orders increased modestly and at a much slower pace than total new business.

• Employment growth accelerated for a third straight month to its highest since January.

• Backlogs of work rose for a second consecutive month.

Costs, Output Charges, and Business Confidence

• Input cost inflation eased to a five-month low, though energy, fuel and staff costs continued to lift expenses.

• Output charges increased at the weakest rate since March 2021.

• Confidence remained positive but fell from June and stayed below trend amid uncertainty over domestic and international politics.

Composite PMI Performance

• The S&P Global Spain Composite PMI rose to 56.5 from 53.3, a 19-month high, as services offset a marginal fall in manufacturing output.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s S&P Global Services PMI jumped to 58.3 in July from 54.2 in June—the fastest expansion since March 2023.
  • New business hit its strongest pace since January 2025, boosting employment to its highest level since January.
  • Input cost inflation eased to a five‑month low, and output price increases slowed to their weakest since March 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest Spain Services PMI for July?
The S&P Global Spain Services PMI for July rose to 58.3, up from 54.2 in June.
What drove the growth in Spain's service sector in July?
Growth was driven by stronger demand, increased new business, and improved market conditions.
How did employment in Spain's service sector perform?
Employment growth accelerated for the third straight month, reaching its highest since January.
Did Spain's service sector experience cost pressures in July?
Input cost inflation eased to a five-month low, though energy, fuel, and staff costs remained high.
How did the Spain Composite PMI perform in July?
The Spain Composite PMI rose to 56.5 in July, a 19-month high, despite a slight fall in manufacturing output.

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