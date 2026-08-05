Spain Services PMI Jumps to 40-Month High in July Amid Soaring Demand

Spain's Service Sector Sees Robust Expansion in July

PMI Data Highlights

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain's service sector expanded at its fastest pace since March 2023 in July as stronger demand drove a marked rise in new business, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

• The S&P Global Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 58.3 in July from 54.2 in June, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Market Demand and New Business

• "Service sector growth took off during July as market demand strengthened and resulted in a sizeable increase in new business placed with companies," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

• New work rose at the strongest rate since January 2025, with firms citing stronger demand, new product launches and commercial activity.

Export Orders and Employment Trends

• Export orders increased modestly and at a much slower pace than total new business.

• Employment growth accelerated for a third straight month to its highest since January.

• Backlogs of work rose for a second consecutive month.

Costs, Output Charges, and Business Confidence

• Input cost inflation eased to a five-month low, though energy, fuel and staff costs continued to lift expenses.

• Output charges increased at the weakest rate since March 2021.

• Confidence remained positive but fell from June and stayed below trend amid uncertainty over domestic and international politics.

Composite PMI Performance

• The S&P Global Spain Composite PMI rose to 56.5 from 53.3, a 19-month high, as services offset a marginal fall in manufacturing output.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)