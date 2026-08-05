German Police Investigate Suspicious Object at Leipzig/Halle Airport
Incident Overview and Ongoing Investigation
Discovery of Suspicious Object
BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German police are investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.
Runway Closure and Response
The southern runway of the airport, which serves as a major hub for logistics group DHL, remained closed while specialists examined the object using explosives-disposal technology, a police spokesperson said.
Unidentified Flying Object Reports
Authorities were also investigating reports of an unidentified flying object potentially linked to the incident.
Impact on Airport Operations
Flight Diversions and Restoration
Several aircraft, including a passenger flight, were diverted overnight, but operations were back to normal in the morning, the spokesperson said.
Security Context and Broader Concerns
Increased Security Measures at German Airports
German airports are on high alert after a series of unauthorized drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics companies.
Suspected Russian Involvement
Germany's federal police have warned that the overflights could have been organised by Russian agents.
Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)