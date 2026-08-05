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Finance

German police examine suspicious object at Leipzig airport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance logistics security Aviation

German Police Investigate Suspicious Object at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Incident Overview and Ongoing Investigation

Discovery of Suspicious Object

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German police are investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.

Runway Closure and Response

The southern runway of the airport, which serves as a major hub for logistics group DHL, remained closed while specialists examined the object using explosives-disposal technology, a police spokesperson said.

Unidentified Flying Object Reports

Authorities were also investigating reports of an unidentified flying object potentially linked to the incident.

Impact on Airport Operations

Flight Diversions and Restoration

Several aircraft, including a passenger flight, were diverted overnight, but operations were back to normal in the morning, the spokesperson said.

Security Context and Broader Concerns

Increased Security Measures at German Airports

German airports are on high alert after a series of unauthorized drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics companies.

Suspected Russian Involvement

Germany's federal police have warned that the overflights could have been organised by Russian agents.

Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • A suspicious object was found near the southern runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, prompting explosives-disposal examination and temporary runway closure.
  • Operations, including passenger and cargo flights via the DHL hub, were disrupted overnight but returned to normal by morning.
  • The incident occurs amid a wave of unauthorized drone overflights targeting sensitive sites in Germany, with authorities warning Russian actors may be behind them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Leipzig/Halle Airport temporarily closed?
Leipzig/Halle Airport temporarily closed its southern runway after a suspicious object was found near the runway, prompting a police investigation.
What caused the disruption at the airport?
The disruption was caused by a suspicious object near a runway and was linked to an overnight security incident involving possible drone activity.
Was airport operation affected by the incident?
Several aircraft, including passenger flights, were diverted during the investigation, but operations returned to normal in the morning.
Who is investigating the suspicious object at Leipzig Airport?
German police and explosives-disposal specialists are investigating the suspicious object.
Why are German airports on high alert?
German airports are on high alert due to a series of unauthorized drone overflights, suspected to be organized by foreign agents.

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