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UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as demand for curtains, kitchenware rebounds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as demand for curtains, kitchenware rebounds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Retail Earnings UK Market

Dunelm Sees Modest Rise in Quarterly Sales as Homeware Demand Recovers

Quarterly Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Sales Overview

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm posted a marginal rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, as demand for curtains, shutters and kitchenware rebounded after exceptionally warm weather dampened trading.

Key Financial Highlights

• Total sales rose 1.1% to £433 million ($572.99 million) in the 13-week period ended September 26

Digital Sales Growth

• Digital sales, which include home delivery, Click & Collect and orders placed on in-store tablets, rose 1% and accounted for 41% of total sales

Leadership and Strategy

• Dunelm has been trying to revive growth under Chief Executive Clo Moriarty, who set out a three-year plan to simplify product ranges and pricing to cut costs

Profit Expectations

• The Leicester-based company affirmed its annual profit expectations

• Dunelm, however, warned that first-half profit will fall below prior-year levels, as the benefits of its cost-cutting measures are expected to be weighted toward the second half

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Total Q1 sales rose 1.1% to £433 million, buoyed by stronger demand for key categories such as curtains, shutters and kitchenware following subdued summer trading. (lse.co.uk)
  • Digital sales climbed 1 percentage point, accounting for 41% of total sales, underscoring the importance of omnichannel channels including home delivery, Click & Collect and in-store tablets. (lse.co.uk)
  • Dunelm upheld its full-year profit expectations under CEO Clo Moriarty’s three‑year simplification plan, while cautioning that first‑half profit will fall short of last year's, with cost‑cutting benefits expected to materialize in H2. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Dunelm's total sales rise in the latest quarter?
Dunelm's total sales rose 1.1% to £433 million in the 13-week period ended September 26.
What percentage of Dunelm's total sales are from digital channels?
Digital sales accounted for 41% of Dunelm's total sales in the reported period.
What factors contributed to the rebound in Dunelm's sales?
Sales rebounded as demand for curtains, shutters, and kitchenware improved after an earlier trade slowdown caused by exceptionally warm weather.
Who is leading Dunelm's current growth strategy?
Chief Executive Clo Moriarty is leading Dunelm's strategy with a three-year plan focused on simplifying products and pricing.
Did Dunelm maintain its profit expectations for the year?
Yes, Dunelm affirmed its annual profit expectations but warned that first-half profit will fall below last year, with cost-cutting benefits expected later.

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