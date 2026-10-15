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Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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easyJet-Apollo £5.7B Buyout Faces Union Concerns Before Q1 2027 Closure

Overview of the easyJet-Apollo Takeover and Union Response

Deal Timeline and Financial Details

Oct 15 (Reuters) - EasyJet is facing union opposition to its £5.7 billion ($7.54 billion) takeover by Apollo, but said it was on track to close the deal before the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Union Concerns and European Works Council Opposition

Key Issues Raised by Unions

In a scheme document published on Thursday, easyJet said multiple unions across Europe raised concerns over the post-takeover ownership structure, with the European Works Council opposing the deal.

Non-Binding Employee Commitments

The European Works Council's concerns included the deal offering employees only 12 months of non-binding commitments.

Regulatory and Ownership Structure Challenges

The document lands as the airline and Apollo work to convince aviation regulators that their ownership structure keeps easyJet majority owned and controlled by European interests.

The ownership structure is central hurdle to a deal that could set a precedent for private equity buyouts of the continent's tightly regulated carriers.

Next Steps: Shareholder and Court Approvals

EasyJet plans to hold court and shareholder meetings in the week starting November 9 to approve the deal, formally launching the court-sanctioned process that could take the budget carrier off the London stock market after more than 25 years.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite board approval and a court-approved scheme, unions such as Unite and the European Works Council oppose the deal, citing insufficient binding guarantees on employment terms and conditions. (sharepoint.unitetheunion.org)
  • Apollo’s ownership plan caps its stake at 49.9%, with the balance held by an EU Trust and existing shareholders—including the founder’s family—to satisfy EU and UK airline ownership rules. (theguardian.com)
  • The deal remains conditional on regulatory and shareholder approvals; easyJet expects to convene Court and General Meetings starting the week of November 9 and aims to complete the acquisition by end of Q1 2027. (easyjet.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Apollo's buyout offer for easyJet?
Apollo's buyout offer for easyJet is valued at £5.7 billion ($7.54 billion).
Why are unions opposing the easyJet-Apollo buyout?
Unions, including the European Works Council, oppose the deal due to concerns about the post-takeover ownership structure and limited employee commitments.
When is easyJet planning to close the Apollo buyout deal?
easyJet expects to close the Apollo buyout deal before the end of the first quarter of 2027.
What regulatory hurdles does the easyJet-Apollo deal face?
The main regulatory hurdle is ensuring easyJet remains majority owned and controlled by European interests.
When will easyJet hold approval meetings for the deal?
easyJet will hold court and shareholder meetings in the week starting November 9 to approve the deal.

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