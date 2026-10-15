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Lufthansa tells jets to carry extra fuel into Frankfurt as supplies tighten - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa tells jets to carry extra fuel into Frankfurt as supplies tighten

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Aviation logistics

Lufthansa Jets Carry Extra Fuel to Frankfurt as Pipeline Maintenance Tightens Supply

Precautionary Measures and Impact on Frankfurt Airport Operations

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has increased fuelling before flights to Frankfurt as a precautionary step because fuel supplies tighten at Germany's largest air hub due to reduced capacity at a pipeline, the airline said on Thursday. Fraport, the airport operator, said routine maintenance was being carried out on a pipeline that supplies the airport with jet fuel but that this had been taken into account in its operations.

Fraport's Response to Pipeline Maintenance

• Fraport said it did not expect a supply bottleneck from the pipeline maintenance, partly due to alternative supply routes and ample fuel storage capacity.

Operational Capability and Contingency Plans

• "The airport's operational capability is therefore not affected," it said.

Lufthansa's Adjusted Fuel Strategy

• Lufthansa said flight cancellations were not currently expected.

Tankering Instructions for Pilots

• Bild first reported the news, citing internal instructions it said were sent to Lufthansa pilots on selected routes to practise "tankering", taking more fuel than needed so jets require less or no refuelling in Frankfurt.

Tankering Limits and Affected Flights

• Extra fuel is capped at 8 tons on Airbus A320-family aircraft so they can still be towed on the ground, and the rules mainly affect short-haul flights but increasingly some long-haul services, according to Bild.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Ludwig Burger Writing by Linda Pasquini Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa is practising ‘tankering’—loading up to 8 tons extra fuel on A320‑family aircraft—to mitigate limited refuelling capacity at Frankfurt (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • Fraport reports routine pipeline maintenance and alternative supply routes, plus ample storage, are ensuring airport operations remain unaffected (frankfurt.t-online.de).
  • Low Rhine water levels are also affecting barge deliveries, adding strain to fuel logistics, particularly for short‑ and medium‑haul flights (fr.de).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lufthansa instructing jets to carry extra fuel into Frankfurt?
Lufthansa is increasing fuel loads before flights to Frankfurt as a precaution due to tighter fuel supplies caused by reduced capacity at a key pipeline undergoing maintenance.
Is Frankfurt airport currently facing a jet fuel shortage?
Fraport, the airport operator, says there is no fuel supply bottleneck expected, thanks to alternative supply routes and ample storage capacity.
Are flight cancellations expected due to the fuel supply issue at Frankfurt?
Lufthansa states that flight cancellations are not currently expected as a result of the tightened fuel supplies.
What is 'tankering' in the context of Lufthansa's response?
'Tankering' is the practice of carrying more fuel than needed for a flight, so jets require less or no refuelling upon arrival in Frankfurt.
Which flights are most impacted by Lufthansa's extra fuel policy?
The new fuel policy mainly affects short-haul flights and, increasingly, some long-haul services, especially for Airbus A320-family aircraft.

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