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UK retail downturn deepened in June, CBI survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retail downturn deepened in June, CBI survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK Retail Sales Suffer Deepest Downturn Since 1983, CBI Survey Finds in June

CBI Survey Reveals Significant Decline in Retail Sales

June 25 (Reuters) - British retail sales slid further this month, with sales far below the norm expected for this time of year, according to a survey on Thursday that added to signs of a slowdown underway in Britain's economy.

Monthly and Three-Month Retail Sales Data

The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly retail sales balance, a gauge of sales volumes over the past year, fell to -54 in June from -46 in May.

Record Low Readings Since 1983

For the three-month average to June, the balance fell to -56 from -55, the lowest reading since records began in 1983.

Context from Other Economic Indicators

The CBI survey followed an unexpectedly downbeat reading from the closely-watched S&P Global business surveys, which do not cover retail but are widely viewed as an early indicator of economic growth.

Expert Commentary

"Retailers reported a gloomy start to the summer, with sales disappointing relative to seasonal norms to the greatest extent in over two years amid depressed consumer sentiment and rising cost pressures," said CBI lead economist Martin Sartorius.

Broader Distribution Sector Impact

"A sharp fall in year-on-year retail sales was mirrored across the broader distribution sector, with wholesalers and motor traders seeing firm sales declines."

Manufacturing and Policy Outlook

A separate CBI survey on Tuesday showed British manufacturing orders deteriorated this month at the fastest rate since September 2020.

Call for Policy Clarity

Sartorius said businesses needed clarity and stability from Britain's likely next prime minister Andy Burnham, as well as policies that reduced the cost of doing business.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • CBI’s June retail sales balance fell to –54 from –46 in May; three‑month average slumped to –56—the lowest on record since 1983 (investing.com)
  • This follows April’s historic low of –68 and only a partial rebound to –46 in May (tradingeconomics.com)
  • S&P Global PMI data show broader economic weakness, with the economy contracting modestly in June and retail underperforming amid cost pressures and political uncertainty (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the CBI survey reveal about UK retail sales in June?
The CBI survey showed that UK retail sales continued to fall in June, with the sales balance dropping to -54, indicating sales far below the seasonal norm.
How does the June retail downturn compare historically?
The three-month average sales balance fell to -56 in June, the lowest level since records began in 1983.
What factors contributed to the decline in UK retail sales?
Depressed consumer sentiment and rising cost pressures were cited as reasons for the disappointing retail sales performance.
Which other sectors experienced a sales decline alongside retail?
Sales declines were also seen across the broader distribution sector, including wholesalers and motor traders.
What action did the CBI recommend for the incoming UK prime minister?
The CBI recommended clarity, stability, and policies aimed at reducing the cost of doing business for the next prime minister.

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