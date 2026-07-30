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Pickup truck profits highlight growing divide among global automakers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pickup truck profits highlight growing divide among global automakers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Pickup Truck Profits Reveal Growing Divide Among Global Automakers

Global Automaker Performance and Market Challenges

By Nick Carey

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - From Fiat to Ferrari, results on Thursday highlighted a growing gap between the carmakers raking in cash by selling gas-guzzling pickups to Americans and those struggling to compete with Chinese rivals in a world that is slowly embracing electric.

Stellantis and U.S. Pickup Truck Success

Few illustrate that better than Stellantis, which straddles both the U.S. and Europe, and German premium automaker BMW as it struggles with a slump in China and cuts jobs.

World No. 4 carmaker Stellantis posted results that showed solid growth in the U.S. with second-quarter sales up 6%, including an 11% increase for high-margin pickup trucks.

Detroit rivals Ford and General Motors have already raised their profit outlook for this year, citing U.S. demand for pickup trucks, one of the most profitable segments.

European Struggles and Chinese Competition

Yet in Europe, where Stellantis faces new lower-cost Chinese arrivals such as BYD or Chery, sales were up only 3% as the automaker was forced to lower its prices.

French rival Renault has also said it is battling to avoid lowering prices in the face of Chinese competition.

Legacy Automakers and the Shift to Electric Vehicles

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said those selling pickups in the U.S., which is closed to Chinese carmakers, were gaining respite for now from pressures in other markets where they have to balance selling combustion engine cars with developing new electric ones and fending off Chinese rivals.

"The good news is you're profiting from legacy stuff like pickup trucks, but you're not making the change," Palmer said, referring to the stalling but steady shift to EVs. "And if you don't make the change, you don't fund the future."

'Untouchable': BMW and German Premium Brands Under Pressure

BMW is struggling to shape its future.

For decades, it rode high on a reputation for technological excellence and, like fellow premium German brands Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, a long heritage that it could monetize with wealthy car buyers.

But BMW's sales in China fell 30% in the second quarter and it is on track for a third consecutive year of decline in the world's largest car market.

Neue Klasse Delay and Profit Drop

Munich-based BMW has not helped itself by being slow to launch its Neue Klasse, or "new class," of electric vehicles in China, where local automakers develop flashy new electric cars at a blistering pace.

It will now review working practices once deemed "untouchable" after a 35% quarterly profit drop.

Wider Impact on German and Japanese Automakers

BMW is not alone. Porsche will cut one in five jobs as slumping China sales have hit home. Falling China sales have forced Mercedes to scrap sales and revenue forecasts.

Their margins are evaporating because Chinese rivals are launching premium models with the latest tech at lower prices, forcing German premium brands to discount.

Even Japan's Toyota, which has fared better than most legacy manufacturers, said its sales in China fell 17.1% in the first half of the year.

Future Outlook for Legacy Carmakers

"Legacy carmakers are such a long way behind in China," Palmer said. "They need to find ways to catch up."

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Rachel More in Berlin; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Alexander Smith)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US automakers profiting from pickup trucks?
Strong US demand and high margins on pickup trucks are boosting profits for automakers like Stellantis, Ford, and GM.
How are European carmakers affected by Chinese competitors?
European carmakers face increased competition from lower-cost Chinese brands, forcing them to lower prices and impacting their profits.
What challenges do premium German automakers face in China?
Premium brands like BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes are seeing declining sales and profits due to faster-paced Chinese EV rivals and price competition.
Is the shift to electric vehicles impacting legacy carmakers?
Yes, legacy carmakers are struggling to balance profits from traditional vehicles with investment in new electric models to stay competitive.
What regions are most affected by the changing automotive market?
The US and China are key regions, with US manufacturers profiting from pickups and global brands competing fiercely in China’s EV market.

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