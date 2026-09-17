GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK regulator probing payments firm over suspected anti-money laundering failings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK regulator probing payments firm over suspected anti-money laundering failings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking anti-money laundering Regulation payments

UK Financial Regulator Probes Payments Firm for Alleged Anti-Money Laundering Failures

FCA Investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd

Background of the Investigation

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd (EES) over suspected failings in its anti-money laundering processes, including alleged shortcomings in assessing and managing risks.

Regulatory Actions Taken

The Financial Conduct Authority shuttered EES, the London arm of an electronic money and payments firm with U.S. and Spanish businesses, in June this year.

Company Response

EES did not immediately respond to Reuters request for ​comment.

Details of Alleged Failures

Suspected Compliance Shortcomings

The regulator said the company may also have failed to establish adequate controls and procedures to mitigate those risks, including ongoing monitoring, governance, record-keeping and reporting mechanisms.

Timeframe and Status of Investigation

According to the regulator, the suspected failings relate to the February 2020 to June 2026 period. The FCA said it had not reached any conclusions on whether the firm had breached any regulatory requirements.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • EES was ordered in June 2026 to cease regulated e‑money and payment services, with interim and then special administrators appointed by the High Court due to serious financial crime risks and systemic weaknesses in its AML framework. (fca.org.uk)
  • Prior to the FCA's intervention, EES processed over £2 billion in transactions for a small number of high‑risk clients, undermining confidence in its customer due diligence and ongoing monitoring processes. (insurancejournal.com)
  • The FCA’s current probe spans February 2020 to June 2026, and although no breaches have been confirmed, the firm faces scrutiny over possible failures in risk assessment, governance, record‑keeping and customer monitoring. (kharisandknoble.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is under investigation by the UK financial regulator?
The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd (EES) for suspected anti-money laundering failings.
What are the suspected failings at Euro Exchange Securities UK?
Suspected failings include shortcomings in risk assessment, management, governance, record-keeping, and monitoring anti-money laundering processes.
When did the Financial Conduct Authority shut down Euro Exchange Securities UK?
The Financial Conduct Authority shuttered Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd in June this year.
What time period do the suspected anti-money laundering failings relate to?
The suspected failings relate to the period from February 2020 to June 2026.
Has the FCA concluded if any regulations were breached?
No, the FCA has not yet concluded whether Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd breached any regulatory requirements.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump

House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump

Image for Russia strikes Kyiv, other cities hours after US sanctions passed

Russia strikes Kyiv, other cities hours after US sanctions passed

Image for King Charles to urge AI leaders to protect humanity at Scottish meeting

King Charles to urge AI leaders to protect humanity at Scottish meeting

Image for Oil prices extend losses as supply disruption fears ease

Oil prices extend losses as supply disruption fears ease

Image for German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says

German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says

Image for UK's Burnham, Canada's Carney discuss AI challenges and online safety cooperation

UK's Burnham, Canada's Carney discuss AI challenges and online safety cooperation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government
Swiss lawmaker withdraws motion to send bank bill back to government
Image for EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
Image for Russia damages bridge in southern Ukraine crucial for grain exports, railway says
Russia damages bridge in southern Ukraine crucial for grain exports, railway says
Image for Austria's RBI says Grizzly take on business contains wrong, misleading statements
Austria's RBI says Grizzly take on business contains wrong, misleading statements
Image for Trump derides EU pitch to Canada as 'laughable', threatens more tariffs
Trump derides EU pitch to Canada as 'laughable', threatens more tariffs
Image for Germany's IMK institute more than doubles economic growth forecast for 2026
Germany's IMK institute more than doubles economic growth forecast for 2026
Image for Dollar eases from seven-week peak as oil prices extend decline
Dollar eases from seven-week peak as oil prices extend decline
Image for Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
Image for Berentzen shares soar after it confirms talks over potential takeover by Sazerac
Berentzen shares soar after it confirms talks over potential takeover by Sazerac
Image for Next nudges up profit guidance but sees UK headwinds
Next nudges up profit guidance but sees UK headwinds
Image for Wizz Air cuts capacity forecast as Iran war fuels industry's cost crunch
Wizz Air cuts capacity forecast as Iran war fuels industry's cost crunch
Image for France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software
France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software
View All Finance Posts