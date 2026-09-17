UK Financial Regulator Probes Payments Firm for Alleged Anti-Money Laundering Failures

FCA Investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd

Background of the Investigation

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British financial regulator on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd (EES) over suspected failings in its anti-money laundering processes, including alleged shortcomings in assessing and managing risks.

Regulatory Actions Taken

The Financial Conduct Authority shuttered EES, the London arm of an electronic money and payments firm with U.S. and Spanish businesses, in June this year.

Company Response

EES did not immediately respond to Reuters request for ​comment.

Details of Alleged Failures

Suspected Compliance Shortcomings

The regulator said the company may also have failed to establish adequate controls and procedures to mitigate those risks, including ongoing monitoring, governance, record-keeping and reporting mechanisms.

Timeframe and Status of Investigation

According to the regulator, the suspected failings relate to the February 2020 to June 2026 period. The FCA said it had not reached any conclusions on whether the firm had breached any regulatory requirements.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)