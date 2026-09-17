ONS Reveals UK Productivity Stronger Than Expected with Updated Measure
Revised Productivity Estimates Highlight Stronger UK Economic Growth
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's underlying economic growth appears to have been a bit stronger than previously estimated, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, citing a new methodology for measuring productivity.
New Methodology for Measuring Productivity
The Office for National Statistics said an experimental approach to estimating changes in productivity showed growth in output per hour averaged 1.3% a year between 1997 and 2024.
Comparison with Previous Estimates
That compared with 1.1% growth under the ONS's current approach, the agency said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)