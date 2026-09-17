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UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Economy UK Markets

ONS Reveals UK Productivity Stronger Than Expected with Updated Measure

Revised Productivity Estimates Highlight Stronger UK Economic Growth

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's underlying economic growth appears to have been a bit stronger than previously estimated, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, citing a new methodology for measuring productivity.

New Methodology for Measuring Productivity

The Office for National Statistics said an experimental approach to estimating changes in productivity showed growth in output per hour averaged 1.3% a year between 1997 and 2024.

Comparison with Previous Estimates

That compared with 1.1% growth under the ONS's current approach, the agency said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • The Office for National Statistics (ONS) introduced an experimental methodology, which shows UK output per hour grew by 1.3% per year from 1997 to 2024, versus 1.1% under the existing approach. (blog.ons.gov.uk)
  • The ONS has been developing a new 'component‑based' productivity measure aligned with OECD standards, aiming to improve future headline estimates by late 2026. (blog.ons.gov.uk)
  • Broader experimental and microdata-based productivity work—including firm-level analysis and Real Time Information (RTI) measures—underscore ongoing efforts to refine productivity understanding in the UK economy. (blog.ons.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the new ONS productivity measure reveal?
The new ONS methodology showed UK productivity growth was 1.3% per year from 1997 to 2024, slightly higher than previously estimated.
How does the revised productivity growth compare to the previous estimate?
The new measure indicates 1.3% annual growth in output per hour, compared to 1.1% under the previous method.
Which years does the ONS's new productivity analysis cover?
The analysis covers UK productivity changes between 1997 and 2024.
Why did the ONS update its productivity measurement methodology?
The ONS used an experimental approach to better estimate changes in UK productivity.

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