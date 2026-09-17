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German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German restaurant VAT cut fails to lower prices, union says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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German Restaurant VAT Cut Has Minimal Impact on Food Prices, Says Union

Analysis of Germany's Restaurant VAT Reduction

Overview of the VAT Cut Policy

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany's €4 billion VAT cut for restaurants has largely failed to benefit diners, with only around 1% of more than 180,000 dishes surveyed becoming cheaper, the Food, Beverages and Catering Union (NGG) said on Thursday.

The governing coalition permanently reduced VAT on food served in restaurants to 7% from 19% at the start of 2026, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the hospitality industry.

Findings from the NGG-Commissioned Study

Price Changes Across Restaurants

But a study by wmp consult, commissioned by NGG, found that prices remained unchanged for 91% of dishes examined at more than 12,000 restaurants, while around 8% became more expensive. 

Theoretical Impact on Consumers

"If the tax relief had been fully passed on to consumers, final prices could theoretically have fallen by around 10%," NGG said.

Union Response and Recommendations

Union's Critique of the VAT Cut

Union chief Guido Zeitler said neither customers nor workers had benefited from the measure, calling for higher wages and better working conditions instead.

Call for Improved Labor Conditions

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The VAT cut, aiming to reduce prices by up to ~10%, mostly benefited restaurant margins rather than consumers
  • Numerous surveys and data confirm that most establishments kept prices steady despite the tax relief
  • Rising costs in wages, food, energy are cited as reasons; industry argues deeper reforms (wages, conditions) are needed

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Germany's VAT cut for restaurants?
The VAT cut aimed to reduce the tax burden on restaurants and potentially lower food prices for diners.
How much was Germany's restaurant VAT reduced?
The VAT for food served in restaurants was cut from 19% to 7%.
Did the VAT cut result in lower restaurant prices for consumers?
No, only around 1% of dishes became cheaper, while 91% of prices remained unchanged and 8% increased.
Who reported on the impact of the VAT cut in Germany?
The Food, Beverages and Catering Union (NGG), using a study by wmp consult, reported on the impact.
What did the union call for instead of tax cuts?
The union called for higher wages and better working conditions for workers.

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