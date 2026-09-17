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Sterling roughly unchanged before BoE meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Sterling Unchanged as Investors Await BoE Rate Decision and Inflation Data

Market Reactions and Expectations Surrounding BoE and Inflation

By Stefano Rebaudo

Federal Reserve Policy and Its Impact on Sterling

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sterling was little changed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve policy meeting with investors awaiting the Bank of England rate decision later in the session.

The greenback climbed to a seven-week high after the Federal Reserve raised rates and reaffirmed its commitment to curbing inflation, though it later eased as energy prices extended their fall. 

Bank of England’s Expected Actions

The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates steady and slow the pace at which it offloads the government bonds it bought between 2009 and 2021. 

Analyst Perspectives on BoE Policy

“That (a dovish hold by the BoE) will help support the pound although we remain sceptical of upside scope of any notable magnitude ahead of the UK budget on 28th October,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets, at MUFG.

UK Economic Indicators and Political Commentary

Prime Minister’s Response to Inflation Data

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he is ready to take the difficult decisions required to ensure the UK economy remains on track, after data on Wednesday showed a rise in inflation. 

Sterling’s Performance Against Major Currencies

The British currency hasn’t shown much resilience to the dollar’s advance in the last few sessions, with the euro slightly up against the pound possibly on some positioning ahead of the BoE meeting.

Sterling was up 0.05% at $1.3387 on Thursday and was roughly unchanged against the euro at 85.70 pence.

Market Sentiment and Forward Guidance

Strategist Views on BoE’s Stance

“Unlike the ECB, we suspect BoE doves will hold their ground and stress that there is no evidence price pressures are extending beyond energy prices,” said Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at ING.

“We also see some risk that Governor Andrew Bailey himself pushes back against aggressive market pricing,” he added.

Inflation Trends and Rate Hike Probabilities

British inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 3.1% in August and was in line with forecasts by economists polled by Reuters, but measures excluding surging energy prices held stable. 

Investors see a roughly 20% chance of the BoE hiking rates by a quarter point on Thursday. However, there is a 75% chance that two rate hikes will take place before the end of 2026, reflecting concerns about the risk of the jump in energy costs pushing up prices more broadly.

Prior to the Iran war, investors had been expecting the BoE to embark on a rate-cutting cycle this year.

(reporting by Stefano RebaudoEditing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling was little changed at around $1.3387 and 85.7 pence to the euro ahead of the BoE meeting.
  • Headline UK inflation rose to 3.1% in August from 2.9%, a five‑month high, while core inflation held at 2.6%, tempering concerns about broad‑based inflation pressures (marketscreener.com).
  • Markets priced in roughly a 20% chance of a BoE rate hike on September 17, with expectations for two more hikes before end‑2026 despite the dovish tone seen from MUFG and ING strategists (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling remain steady before the BoE meeting?
Sterling held steady as investors awaited the Bank of England's interest rate decision, with expectations of no immediate rate change.
How did the Federal Reserve decision impact the pound?
The Federal Reserve's rate hike initially strengthened the dollar, but later eased, leaving sterling little changed ahead of the BoE meeting.
What is the current outlook for BoE interest rates?
Markets expect the BoE to keep rates unchanged for now but anticipate possible hikes before the end of 2026 due to rising inflation.
What is supporting the British pound currently?
A possible dovish hold by the BoE and speculation about future rate moves are helping to support the pound amid inflation concerns.
How is UK inflation influencing BoE policy?
Rising UK inflation, especially outside energy prices, is increasing pressure on the BoE to consider future rate hikes.

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