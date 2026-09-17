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House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Sanctions

House Passes Sweeping Russia Sanctions Bill, Awaits Trump Signature

Key Details and Political Reactions to the Sanctions Legislation

By Patricia Zengerle

Legislative Background and Passage

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping sanctions and tariff bill intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to sign into law nearly 1-1/2 years after the late Senator Lindsey Graham introduced it.

The bill, now called the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" to honor the South Carolina Republican, passed the Senate last month.

The House passed it by 262 to 159, as 58 Democrats broke with party leaders to join all but seven Republicans in favor.

Main Provisions of the Bill

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

It faced pushback because it also authorizes Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence ​on Russian oil and gas, as well as to extend sanctions on Iran.

It is the most significant Ukraine-related legislation Congress has passed since Trump returned to the White House and his fellow Republicans took control of both houses of Congress in January 2025.

Timeline and Political Hurdles

And it had faced considerable opposition since Graham and dozens of other senators introduced it in April 2025. It took Trump until July 2026 — days before Graham's sudden death on July 11 — to allow Congress' Republican leaders to schedule a vote.

"This means so much to me and it meant so much to Lindsey," Republican Senator Darline Graham, who was appointed to her late brother's seat, told a press conference after the vote.

Context: Russia-Ukraine Conflict and U.S. Policy

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the two sides have since waged the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.

Since starting his second term in January 2025, Trump has generally favored keeping control over tariffs and sanctions, a central tool of his foreign policy, rather than working with Congress on legislation.

The Graham act passed the Senate last month by 86-11 with strong bipartisan support, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with lawmakers to urge its passage and took the unusual step of watching a procedural vote from a seat in the chamber.

Democratic Division and Zelenskiy's Advocacy

DEMOCRATS DIVIDED, ZELENSKIY URGED PASSAGE

Zelenskiy reiterated his support for the bill in an address this week, saying it is "important that it becomes law. I thank everyone around the world who supports this approach and who knows that strength works."

Russia and Ukraine have traded strikes in recent months on infrastructure and other economic targets, aimed at hampering each other's war effort and damaging morale. On Wednesday, Russian drones struck a passenger bus and a train in southern Ukraine, killing five people.

Democratic Concerns Over Presidential Powers

The bill faced opposition from House Democrats who said it gives Trump too many new tariff powers that he could use against U.S. allies. They say Trump already has the authority he needs to impose sanctions on Russia, but has chosen not to do so.

They also say the bill makes it too easy for Trump not to impose sanctions by declaring that doing so is not in the national interest, a much broader presidential power than in most sanctions bills.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the legislation had so many loopholes that sanctions harming Russia might not be applied. "What this legislation will do is give Donald Trump, perhaps, unfettered authority to unleash tariffs on the American people," the New York lawmaker said as he announced he would vote no.

Republican Support and Bipartisan Message

Some Republicans had been concerned about political blowback against more tariffs and potentially higher consumer prices ahead of November's midterm elections, in which polls show the party struggling to keep control of the House.

But backers said the bill, a rare piece of legislation to pass with significant support from both parties, will send an essential message to Russia — and the world — that Washington continues to support Ukraine, helping to force Moscow to negotiate.

"Today, we are now one step closer to securing Lindsey's vision of enduring peace in Ukraine and beyond," Republican Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, a lead sponsor of the legislation, told the press conference after the House vote.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Bill Berkrot, Rod Nickel, Don Durfee, David Gregorio and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The bill, introduced by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham in April 2025, cleared the Senate 86‑11 in August 2026 and passed the House 262‑159 on September 16 2026 (apnews.com).
  • It targets Russia’s energy, defense sectors and ‘shadow fleet’, and allows 100% tariffs on top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, with exemptions, while also extending Iran sanctions (cbsnews.com).
  • Some Democrats opposed the bill, arguing it gives Trump overly broad tariff and waiver powers, while others welcomed it as the most significant Ukraine‑related legislation since Republicans took Congress and Trump began his second term (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act do?
The bill imposes new sanctions and tariffs on Russia, targets its energy and defense industries, and extends sanctions to Iran.
Why was the Russia sanctions bill controversial in the House?
It faced opposition for giving President Trump broad new tariff powers and potentially loopholes to avoid imposing sanctions.
How did the House vote on the Russia sanctions bill?
The bill passed 262 to 159, with most Republicans and some Democrats voting in favor.
When did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
What countries could face new tariffs under this bill?
Besides Russia and Iran, the bill allows tariffs up to 100% on China, India, and other countries dependent on Russian energy.

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