GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK watchdog targets three London sites suspected of illegal crypto trading - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK watchdog targets three London sites suspected of illegal crypto trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Crypto Regulation United Kingdom

UK FCA Targets Illegal Crypto Trading at Three Suspected London Sites

FCA Crackdown on Unregistered Crypto Businesses in London

Regulatory Action and Enforcement Measures

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it had taken action against illegal peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading in London, targeting three premises suspected of operating unregistered crypto businesses.

Working with tax officials and police under money laundering and terrorist financing regulations, the FCA said it had issued cease and desist letters at each site. The finance regulator did not identify the premises.

FCA’s Warning to Unregistered Operators

"Anyone running an unregistered peer-to-peer crypto business should assume we are looking at them," said Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

Risks and Previous Enforcement Actions

Money Laundering and Illicit Fund Concerns

Authorities say unregistered peer-to-peer crypto traders can be used to move and launder illicit funds. There are currently no registered peer-to-peer crypto trading businesses operating in Britain, according to the FCA.

Recent and Past Crackdowns

The operation, conducted earlier in September, follows a similar crackdown in April, when the regulator targeted eight London addresses suspected of illegal peer-to-peer crypto trading.

Crypto Asset Regulation in Britain

Crypto assets are considered high-risk investments in Britain and remain largely unregulated, except for anti-money laundering requirements and rules governing financial promotions.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA, alongside HMRC and law enforcement, targeted unregistered peer‑to‑peer crypto trading sites in London, issuing cease‑and‑desist letters to suspected operators (fca.org.uk).
  • There are currently no FCA‑registered peer‑to‑peer crypto trading businesses in the UK, meaning such operations are illegal when conducted as a business (fca.org.uk).
  • This action in September builds on a similar FCA enforcement operation in April targeting eight London premises, reflecting intensified regulatory efforts to curb illicit crypto activity (fca.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the FCA take against crypto trading in London?
The FCA targeted three London premises, issuing cease and desist letters for suspected unregistered peer-to-peer crypto trading.
Why are unregistered peer-to-peer crypto businesses a concern?
Authorities state that unregistered peer-to-peer crypto traders can be used to move and launder illicit funds.
How many registered peer-to-peer crypto trading businesses operate in Britain?
According to the FCA, there are currently no registered peer-to-peer crypto trading businesses operating in Britain.
What regulations impact crypto assets in the UK?
Crypto assets in Britain are subject mainly to anti-money laundering requirements and rules governing financial promotions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nike's falling share price puts its Dow seat in jeopardy

Nike's falling share price puts its Dow seat in jeopardy

Image for German court rules Meta liable for fake ads on Instagram, Facebook

German court rules Meta liable for fake ads on Instagram, Facebook

Image for EU and Canada are stronger together, Carney says after Trump derides EU alliance

EU and Canada are stronger together, Carney says after Trump derides EU alliance

Image for Short-seller puts spotlight back on Raiffeisen's ties to Russia

Short-seller puts spotlight back on Raiffeisen's ties to Russia

Image for Two Britons among three people killed in plane crash in Switzerland

Two Britons among three people killed in plane crash in Switzerland

Image for NASA says new Roman telescope's lifespan could more than double, to 22 years

NASA says new Roman telescope's lifespan could more than double, to 22 years

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU Commission proposes under-13s social media ban
EU Commission proposes under-13s social media ban
Image for Russia says new US sanctions, if signed by Trump, would make Ukraine peace deal harder
Russia says new US sanctions, if signed by Trump, would make Ukraine peace deal harder
Image for Is NATO ready to fight? The Ukraine war is raising doubts among military analysts
Is NATO ready to fight? The Ukraine war is raising doubts among military analysts
Image for UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says
UK productivity a bit stronger than thought using new measure, ONS says
Image for Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against China's hybrid car imports
Germany's Klingbeil urges measures against China's hybrid car imports
Image for Shares and short-term yields edge up after Fed hike, focus turns to BoE
Shares and short-term yields edge up after Fed hike, focus turns to BoE
Image for FTSE 100 gains after Fed hike; BoE up next
FTSE 100 gains after Fed hike; BoE up next
Image for Ryanair unveils $1.6 billion Baltic investment plan
Ryanair unveils $1.6 billion Baltic investment plan
Image for Analysis-Europe's low gas stocks pile on the economic and political pressure
Analysis-Europe's low gas stocks pile on the economic and political pressure
Image for Wizz Air trims winter capacity, but sets 2030 growth targets
Wizz Air trims winter capacity, but sets 2030 growth targets
Image for Sterling roughly unchanged before BoE meeting
Sterling roughly unchanged before BoE meeting
Image for Berentzen shares soar as Sazerac explores takeover of German schnapps maker
Berentzen shares soar as Sazerac explores takeover of German schnapps maker
View All Finance Posts