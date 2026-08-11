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Morning Bid: Middle East deadlock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Middle East deadlock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Middle East Tensions Drive Oil Prices and Shape Global Market Sentiment

Market Reactions and Key Developments Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

Oil Prices Surge on Middle East Tensions

Oil prices were back on the rise on Tuesday and touched their highest this month, as Washington and Tehran continued to trade demands for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, dimming prospects for an imminent deal to reopen the key waterway.

Since the war began in February, Trump has swung repeatedly between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is nearing, leaving investors increasingly weary.

Global Market Sentiment and Inflation Outlook

Stocks drifted in Asia, as continued tensions in the Middle East and prolonged uncertainty over the global inflation outlook sapped market sentiment, though key will be Wednesday's U.S. inflation data, which will provide clues on the Federal Reserve's next rate move.

Federal Reserve Policy Signals

Overnight, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack said she feels the time is now to start raising interest rates gradually, so as to avoid needing to raise rates more sharply later.

Light Data Calendar Shifts Focus to Geopolitics

The data calendar for the day ahead is light, so the focus will be on developments in the Middle East.

Corporate Earnings and Investment Trends

U.S. Earnings Spotlight

On the U.S. earnings front, CoreWeave is expected to report a sharp jump in second-quarter revenue as the company sees a surge in demand for its AI cloud services amid massive data centre spending by tech companies, with investors focused on the outlook and investment plans for the year.

AI Investment Boom

Speaking of AI, Nvidia said on Monday it has partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed at raising more than $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure, underscoring the scale of the sector's investment boom.

Currency Movements

Yen Weakness Returns

And over in foreign exchange land, the yen was back in the spotlight as the Japanese currency stood on the weaker side of 159 against the dollar, giving up some of its intervention gains.

Key Developments to Watch

Market Influencers for Tuesday

  • Developments in the Middle East
  • U.S. earnings including CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer
  • Reopening of 5-year German government debt auction
Editorial Note

(Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East standoff continues to push oil prices higher amid no breakthrough on Hormuz opening
  • CoreWeave poised for strong Q2 with expected triple‑digit YoY revenue growth driven by AI cloud demand
  • Nvidia partners with top financial firms to mobilize over $500 billion in capital for AI infrastructure financing

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Middle East tensions affecting global markets?
Ongoing tensions and deadlock in the Middle East are driving oil prices higher and increasing uncertainty in global markets, weakening investor sentiment.
What is the significance of the upcoming U.S. inflation data?
Wednesday's U.S. inflation data will provide important clues on the Federal Reserve's next rate decision, influencing market movements.
How is AI investment affecting the finance sector?
Companies like Nvidia are partnering with major financial institutions to launch AI infrastructure financing, marking a significant investment boom in the sector.
What developments are investors watching closely?
Investors are focused on Middle East developments, U.S. earnings reports, and moves in foreign exchange, especially the Japanese yen.

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