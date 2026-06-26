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Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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France's Safran in talks to buy Exail Technologies

Safran's Potential Acquisition of Exail Technologies

June 26 (Reuters) - French aerospace and defence group Safran entered into exclusive negotiations with Exail Technologies over a possible acquisition of the French sea drone maker at €128.5 per share, the companies said on Friday.

Details of the Proposed Deal

The deal would see Safran buy the Gorge family's controlling stake in Exail Technologies, the companies said, followed by a mandatory public offer.

Ownership Structure

The Gorge family owned 43.92% of Exail Technologies, or 7,652,645 shares, at the end of 2025, according to the company's annual report.

Market Reaction

Exail Technologies shares jumped around 20% to €111.6 in Friday's afternoon trade.

Media Coverage

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.

Safran's Drone Capabilities

Safran makes the medium-altitude, long-endurance Patroller drone, used for intelligence, surveillance and targeting missions along with the small kamikaze Warbler drone and light tactical Lanner drone.

Electronics and Defense Division

Through its Safran Electronics and Defense division, it also makes navigation systems for drones.

Exail Technologies' Recent Performance

Exail saw its shares surge in February and March following the outbreak of the Iran war, driven by expected demand for sea drones to help in de-mining the Hormuz strait. However, its shares tumbled recently after it failed to reach an agreement with creditor ICG. 

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk, Florence Loève in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Tomasz Janowski and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Safran, a major French aerospace and defence group, is considering buying Exail to expand into maritime autonomy and drone systems.
  • Exail, a leader in naval robotics and mine‑countermeasure drones, has seen explosive growth, with orders exceeding €560 million in 2025 and stock up over 700% since mid‑2024.
  • Any deal would align with Safran’s strategic expansion in defence electronics, following prior acquisitions such as CILAS in 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly considering acquiring Exail Technologies?
French jet engine maker Safran is reportedly studying a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies.
What effect did the acquisition news have on Exail's stock?
Exail shares briefly jumped by nearly 9% and trading was briefly halted following the report.
Have Safran or Exail commented on the acquisition report?
Neither Safran nor Exail immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the report.
Who reported Safran's potential interest in Exail?
Bloomberg News reported Safran's potential interest in acquiring Exail Technologies.

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