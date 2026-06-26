France's Safran in talks to buy Exail Technologies

Safran's Potential Acquisition of Exail Technologies

June 26 (Reuters) - French aerospace and defence group Safran entered into exclusive negotiations with Exail Technologies over a possible acquisition of the French sea drone maker at €128.5 per share, the companies said on Friday.

Details of the Proposed Deal

The deal would see Safran buy the Gorge family's controlling stake in Exail Technologies, the companies said, followed by a mandatory public offer.

Ownership Structure

The Gorge family owned 43.92% of Exail Technologies, or 7,652,645 shares, at the end of 2025, according to the company's annual report.

Market Reaction

Exail Technologies shares jumped around 20% to €111.6 in Friday's afternoon trade.

Media Coverage

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.

Safran's Drone Capabilities

Safran makes the medium-altitude, long-endurance Patroller drone, used for intelligence, surveillance and targeting missions along with the small kamikaze Warbler drone and light tactical Lanner drone.

Electronics and Defense Division

Through its Safran Electronics and Defense division, it also makes navigation systems for drones.

Exail Technologies' Recent Performance

Exail saw its shares surge in February and March following the outbreak of the Iran war, driven by expected demand for sea drones to help in de-mining the Hormuz strait. However, its shares tumbled recently after it failed to reach an agreement with creditor ICG.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk, Florence Loève in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Tomasz Janowski and Joe Bavier)