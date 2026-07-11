UK Police Release Suspect After Ann Widdecombe Found Dead in Southwest England

Investigation and Reactions to Ann Widdecombe's Death

Suspect Released from Custody

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe has been released and is no longer part of the investigation, police said on Saturday.

Police Statement and Ongoing Enquiry

Official Police Comments

"Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined," Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said in a statement released by Devon and Cornwall police.

Progress of the Investigation

"Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened," he added.

Details Surrounding Ann Widdecombe's Death

Discovery at Her Home

Ambulance workers called police to Widdecombe's home in rural southwest England on Thursday, where she had been found dead after suffering serious injuries, police said.

Widdecombe's Political Career

Roles and Public Image

Widdecombe, 78, was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative prime minister John Major's 1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK.

Tributes and Public Response

News on Friday of her death led to tributes from across the political spectrum in Britain, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken in London and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)