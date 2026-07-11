GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines UK News Politics Crime

UK Police Release Suspect After Ann Widdecombe Found Dead in Southwest England

Investigation and Reactions to Ann Widdecombe's Death

Suspect Released from Custody

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe has been released and is no longer part of the investigation, police said on Saturday.

Police Statement and Ongoing Enquiry

Official Police Comments

"Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined," Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said in a statement released by Devon and Cornwall police.

Progress of the Investigation

"Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened," he added.

Details Surrounding Ann Widdecombe's Death

Discovery at Her Home

Ambulance workers called police to Widdecombe's home in rural southwest England on Thursday, where she had been found dead after suffering serious injuries, police said.

Widdecombe's Political Career

Roles and Public Image

Widdecombe, 78, was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative prime minister John Major's 1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK.

Tributes and Public Response

News on Friday of her death led to tributes from across the political spectrum in Britain, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken in London and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect, arrested on July 10, has now been cleared and removed from the inquiry, according to Devon & Cornwall Police statements.
  • Police emphasized their focus remains on thoroughly examining all evidence and identifying those responsible, with the inquiry moving at significant pace.
  • Ann Widdecombe, aged 78, was a former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokesperson; her death prompted tributes from across the British political spectrum.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ann Widdecombe?
Ann Widdecombe was a former British government minister known for her socially conservative views and roles in government.
What happened in the murder investigation?
A man was arrested on suspicion of Ann Widdecombe's murder, but has been released and is no longer part of the investigation.
Where was Ann Widdecombe found dead?
She was found dead at her home in rural southwest England after suffering serious injuries.
Who is leading the police investigation?
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman from Devon and Cornwall police is leading the investigation.
What has been the response to Widdecombe's death?
Her death led to widespread tributes across the UK political spectrum, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

Image for Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

Image for South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK

South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK

Image for King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports

King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports

Image for US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill

US senators say agreement reached with Trump on Russia sanctions bill

Image for Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says

Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over
Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over
Image for Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game
Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game
Image for China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says
China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says
Image for Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Image for Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Image for UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
Image for Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Image for Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Image for Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Image for Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
Image for UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France
UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France
Image for Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing
Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing
View All Headlines Posts