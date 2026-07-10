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Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Arthur Fery's Wildcard Journey to Wimbledon 2024 Men's Semi-Finals

From Unexpected Beginnings to Centre Court Glory

By Pritha Sarkar

Wimbledon Dreams and Holiday Plans

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals seemed so far-fetched to Britain's 114th-ranked Arthur Fery that he had been expecting to be sunning himself in Greece this week.

But his plans to swap his Wimbledon whites for swimming shorts hit a snag as he kept wading through the draw, match after match, to become the first wildcard in 25 years to reach the men's semi-finals at the grasscourt major.

Instead of working on his tan in Greece by now, he found himself working up a sweat in London's heatwave as he beat five rivals to reach the last four until Alexander Zverev finally ended his remarkable adventure in straight sets on Friday.

"Was meant to be going to Greece with some friends. We'll see if that's still in the cards," said the French-born player who has captivated the home nation over the past 11 days.

Support and Skepticism

However, not everyone had faith in Fery.

"One of my friends went ahead of time, hoping I would lose," Fery said, laughing. "He came back two days later and was supporting me."

The Power of Support

That wave of support, which included a video message from England's World Cup football team as well as Britain's Queen Camilla and Princess Kate watching him at Wimbledon, carried Fery into the unknown as the 23-year-old had won only two matches in total at the majors before this month.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter

Rising Rankings and New Opportunities

With his ranking expected to shoot up to the mid-30s, Fery is looking forward to all the doors that will now open for him on the men's tour.

"It's going to change things, for sure. I'm going to be able to play tour events at least for a full year, hopefully for more," he said.

"It's going to be a challenge ... to see how I deal with that change and everything that that brings in terms of expectations from myself, from the public, from everyone.

"Already looking forward to that."

Future Tournaments and Personal Growth

Once he has had a chance to recharge his batteries, Fery is looking forward to seeing how his newfound confidence plays out during the U.S. hardcourt swing, which will culminate with the new British number one making his debut at Flushing Meadows.

"I definitely need some time off, process everything that's happened these past two weeks ... and then just go again and do my best on every match that I play. I feel definitely comfortable playing slam main draws and more."

Financial Rewards and Next Steps

For now at least, the £900,000 ($1.21 million) Fery pocketed for reaching the last four will come in handy for an upgraded holiday.

($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Fery became only the second wildcard ever—and the first since Goran Ivanišević in 2001—to reach the men’s singles semi‑final at Wimbledon, stunning world No.9 Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to get there (rolandgarros.com).
  • He joins the elite ranks of British men in the Open Era to reach Wimbledon’s last four—alongside Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie—and is now projected to rise to around world No. 36, likely making him the new British No.1 (atptour.com).
  • Instead of sun‑soaked days in Greece, Fery was battling in London’s heatwave, earning approximately £900,000 (~$1.21 million) and setting up a Grand Slam debut at the US Open with newfound confidence and opportunity (lta.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Arthur Fery and what did he achieve at Wimbledon 2024?
Arthur Fery, a British tennis player ranked 114th, became the first men's semi-final wildcard in 25 years at Wimbledon 2024.
What were Arthur Fery's original plans during Wimbledon?
Arthur Fery had planned to vacation in Greece but postponed it due to his unexpected success at Wimbledon.
How has Arthur Fery's Wimbledon performance affected his career?
Fery's Wimbledon run is expected to boost his ranking to the mid-30s and open opportunities to play tour events for the next year.
How much prize money did Arthur Fery earn by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals?
Arthur Fery earned £900,000 (approximately $1.21 million) for reaching the Wimbledon men's semi-finals.
What are Arthur Fery's plans following Wimbledon?
After some rest, Fery plans to play in the U.S. hardcourt swing and make his debut at the US Open (Flushing Meadows).

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