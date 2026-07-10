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UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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headlines UK News Crime Politics

British Police Investigate Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe, 78

Details of the Murder Investigation

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British police said they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister whose death was announced earlier on Friday.

Police Statement and Progress

"Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

Resources Deployed

"We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • A murder enquiry is underway into the unexpected death of Ann Widdecombe, announced on July 10, 2026, with detectives treating the case as a high priority.
  • Devon and Cornwall Police stated the investigation is progressing rapidly and all necessary resources are being used to determine what happened and apprehend the suspect, believed to be a white male.
  • Widdecombe, a prominent former government minister, was 78 at the time of her death; the inquiry’s development underscores both the gravity of the case and its high public interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ann Widdecombe?
Ann Widdecombe was a 78-year-old former British government minister whose death is under murder investigation.
What have UK police announced regarding Ann Widdecombe's death?
UK police have launched a murder investigation and are deploying significant resources in the case.
What are the police focusing on in the investigation?
Devon and Cornwall Police are working to determine what happened and to locate a white male suspect.
Who is conducting the investigation?
Devon and Cornwall Police are leading the murder enquiry into Ann Widdecombe's death.
When was Ann Widdecombe's death announced?
Ann Widdecombe's death was announced earlier on Friday, July 10th.

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