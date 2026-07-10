British Police Investigate Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe, 78
Details of the Murder Investigation
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British police said they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister whose death was announced earlier on Friday.
Police Statement and Progress
"Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.
Resources Deployed
"We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)