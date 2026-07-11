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Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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Harry Kane Confirms Surreal Golf Outing With Trump, Praises President’s Game

England Captain Reflects on Unique Golf Experience With U.S. President

MIAMI, July 10 (Reuters) - England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he once played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the experience as "surreal" and praising the president's game.

Trump’s Comments on Kane’s Golf Skills

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had played golf with Kane, calling the England striker a great player and a good golfer.

Kane Confirms the Palm Beach Golf Round

Speaking on Friday on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final match against Norway, Kane confirmed the round took place in Palm Beach, Florida, about 18 months ago.

Kane’s Perspective on the Experience

"I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere ...

Kane Praises Trump’s Golf Game

"It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest," Kane added. "I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. So yeah, unique experience and I was just grateful he invited me down to play."

Trump’s Public Praise for Kane

Trump had complimented the Bayern Munich forward on his Truth Social platform following England's 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico, writing: "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!"

The following day, Trump revealed the pair had played golf together.

Trump’s Reflections on Their Golf Game

"I think Kane is a great player," Trump said. "I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great."

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, Rohith Nair; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry Kane confirmed the golf outing with President Trump took place in Palm Beach approximately 18 months ago, calling it “surreal.” (trumpstruth.org)
  • Kane complimented Trump’s golf skills and expressed hope he could play as well at his age, highlighting the unique nature of the invite. (reddit.com)
  • Trump had publicly praised Kane’s abilities on Truth Social, calling him a “GREAT player” and a good golfer, before Kane confirmed the event. (trumpstruth.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Harry Kane play golf with Donald Trump?
Yes, Harry Kane confirmed he played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, about 18 months ago.
How did Harry Kane describe playing golf with President Trump?
Kane called the experience 'surreal' and praised President Trump's golfing ability.
When did Kane and Trump play golf together?
The golf outing took place in Palm Beach, Florida, about 18 months prior to the World Cup quarter-final match against Norway.
What did Donald Trump say about Harry Kane?
Trump described Harry Kane as a great player and a good golfer on his Truth Social platform.
Why was the golf outing between Kane and Trump mentioned?
It was discussed after Trump complimented Kane following England's 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico.

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