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Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Europe Anti-Corruption

Hungary Proposes National Asset Protection Office to Tackle Corruption

Hungary's Anti-Corruption Initiative and Legislative Developments

Background and Government Action

BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's government submitted a bill to parliament on Friday to create an anti-corruption office, fulfilling a pledge by Prime Minister Peter Magyar for an independent body to probe alleged graft under his predecessor, Viktor Orban.

Magyar, whose landslide election win in April ended Orban's 16-year rule, has billed the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office as a pillar of his anti-corruption drive, ​which he has dubbed "Operation Purgatory". Orban has denied corruption.  

Magyar has said that corruption including the alleged misuse of public funds has cost Hungarians 8% to 10% of gross domestic product in recent years.

The Proposed National Asset Protection and Recovery Office

Mandate and Objectives

"The premise of the regulation is that the vulnerability of public assets is not only a financial but also a democratic risk," the bill published on the parliament's website says. 

The mandate of the office is "to uncover past abuses and to prevent future violations", the text says.

Structure and Leadership

The new entity will be tasked with identifying, tracing, and recovering assets unlawfully removed from public ownership, as well as investigating public asset management. 

It will be headed by a president and four deputies, three of whom must be prosecutors, with appointments subject to parliamentary approval.

International and EU Context

Hungary's Relationship with the European Union

Earlier on Friday the president of the European Commission said Hungary would join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

Unlocking EU Funds

Approval of National Recovery Plan

Also on Friday, the Council of the European Union approved Hungary's national recovery plan, marking another step in the process to give Budapest access to about €10 billion ($11.43 billion) of EU funds that had been withheld on concerns about corruption.   

"All good things come in threes. EU funds and the prosecutor's office, tick. And just now we submitted the law on the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office," Magyar wrote in a Facebook post.  

($1 = 0.8749 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anita Komuves;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • The bill aims to create the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office with powers to investigate and recover misused public assets, fulfilling a key election promise by Prime Minister Péter Magyar under his anti‑corruption drive “Operation Purgatory” (aljazeera.com).
  • Hungary must pass the legislation, join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), and meet 27 or more EU “super‑milestones” to unlock up to €10 billion of recovery funds and additional cohesion funds frozen under Viktor Orbán’s tenure (agenceurope.eu).
  • The anti‑corruption office will be led by a president and four deputies (three must be prosecutors), appointed by parliament, and will have a mandate “to uncover past abuses and prevent future violations,” marking a shift toward transparency and institutional reform in Hungary (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Hungary's new anti-corruption office?
The office aims to uncover past abuses, prevent future violations, and recover unlawfully removed public assets in Hungary.
Who will lead the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office?
The office will be headed by a president and four deputies, three of whom must be prosecutors, all appointed with parliamentary approval.
How does the bill impact Hungary's access to EU funds?
The creation of the anti-corruption office is a key step toward unlocking around €10 billion in EU funds previously withheld due to corruption concerns.
What is 'Operation Purgatory'?
'Operation Purgatory' is Prime Minister Peter Magyar's anti-corruption drive, central to which is the establishment of the new office.
Has Hungary joined the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)?
Yes, Hungary announced it would join the EPPO as part of its broader anti-corruption efforts.

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