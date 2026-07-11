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North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

North Korea's Response to NATO Summit and International Tensions

Condemnation of Military Alliances

Criticism of US and Allied Actions

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - North Korea condemned the United States and its allies on Saturday for what it called strengthening military blocs and accelerating arms buildups after a NATO summit this week, state media KCNA reported.

Commitment to Sovereignty and Regional Peace

Safeguarding Security Interests

Pyongyang will safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, as well as regional peace, through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights, the foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallards)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea denounced the NATO summit’s outcomes as escalating militarization, accusing the U.S. and allies of reinforcing military blocs and accelerating arms buildups (investing.com).
  • The DPRK foreign ministry asserted its commitment to safeguard sovereignty, security interests, and regional peace via the responsible exercise of sovereign rights, as reported by KCNA (38north.org).
  • This rhetoric aligns with broader patterns of heightened DPRK militarization and constitutional revisions signaling a posture of hostile coexistence with neighbors, reflecting strategic emphasis on defense and deterrence (38north.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did North Korea condemn the US and its allies?
North Korea condemned the US and its allies for strengthening military blocs and accelerating arms buildups following the recent NATO summit.
What actions will North Korea take following the NATO summit?
North Korea pledged to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights.
What was North Korea's main concern after the NATO summit?
North Korea is concerned about increased military activities and alliances among the US and its allies.
Who reported North Korea's response to the NATO summit?
The response was reported by North Korean state media KCNA and quoted in an article by Reuters.

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