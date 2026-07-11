North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty
North Korea's Response to NATO Summit and International Tensions
Condemnation of Military Alliances
Criticism of US and Allied Actions
SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - North Korea condemned the United States and its allies on Saturday for what it called strengthening military blocs and accelerating arms buildups after a NATO summit this week, state media KCNA reported.
Commitment to Sovereignty and Regional Peace
Safeguarding Security Interests
Pyongyang will safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, as well as regional peace, through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights, the foreign ministry was quoted as saying.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallards)