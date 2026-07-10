Zverev Powers Past Fery Into Wimbledon Final After Roland Garros Triumph

Alexander Zverev Advances to Wimbledon Final

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Match Overview and Key Moments

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev ended the fairytale Wimbledon run of Briton Arthur Fery with a 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 win on Friday to reach the final, where he will have an opportunity to win back-to-back Grand Slam trophies after his French Open success.

Recent Success at Roland Garros

Fresh off his Roland Garros triumph that handed him a long-awaited breakthrough after years of heartbreak, the German made his fifth major title clash and will battle reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner or seven-times winner Novak Djokovic.

First Set: Early Struggles and Tiebreak Dominance

On a warm afternoon punctuated by gusts of wind, Zverev took time to find his stride as he traded breaks early with Fery, but it was all smooth sailing in the tiebreak where the 29-year-old did not drop a point to win the first set.

Fery’s Wildcard Run and Second Set Challenges

Fery, bidding to become the second man to make a major final as a wildcard after Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001, kept pushing in the next set, but he quickly found himself down 1-4 as his more experienced opponent dialled up the intensity.

Crowd Support and Zverev’s Response

The vociferous Centre Court crowd rallied behind Fery after the 23-year-old appeared to let his frustrations boil over, but they were soon silenced when Zverev unshackled his fiery serve and forehand to tighten his grip on the match.

Final Set and Historic Achievement

Up two sets to love, Zverev continued to dominate Fery and breezed through in clinical fashion to ensure he became only the 13th man in the professional era since 1968 to reach all four Grand Slam finals.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in London; Editing by Alison Williams)