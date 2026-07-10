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Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Sports Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon

Zverev Powers Past Fery Into Wimbledon Final After Roland Garros Triumph

Alexander Zverev Advances to Wimbledon Final

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Match Overview and Key Moments

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev ended the fairytale Wimbledon run of Briton Arthur Fery with a 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 win on Friday to reach the final, where he will have an opportunity to win back-to-back Grand Slam trophies after his French Open success.

Recent Success at Roland Garros

Fresh off his Roland Garros triumph that handed him a long-awaited breakthrough after years of heartbreak, the German made his fifth major title clash and will battle reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner or seven-times winner Novak Djokovic.

First Set: Early Struggles and Tiebreak Dominance

On a warm afternoon punctuated by gusts of wind, Zverev took time to find his stride as he traded breaks early with Fery, but it was all smooth sailing in the tiebreak where the 29-year-old did not drop a point to win the first set.

Fery’s Wildcard Run and Second Set Challenges

Fery, bidding to become the second man to make a major final as a wildcard after Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001, kept pushing in the next set, but he quickly found himself down 1-4 as his more experienced opponent dialled up the intensity.

Crowd Support and Zverev’s Response

The vociferous Centre Court crowd rallied behind Fery after the 23-year-old appeared to let his frustrations boil over, but they were soon silenced when Zverev unshackled his fiery serve and forehand to tighten his grip on the match.

Final Set and Historic Achievement

Up two sets to love, Zverev continued to dominate Fery and breezed through in clinical fashion to ensure he became only the 13th man in the professional era since 1968 to reach all four Grand Slam finals.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Zverev moves into his fifth Grand Slam final and seeks back‑to‑back major titles following his 2026 French Open win
  • Fery, ranked No.114 and a wildcard, crafted one of Wimbledon’s great fairytales – the second wild card since 2001 (Ivanisevic) to reach the semi‑finals
  • Zverev could join an elite group—including Borg, Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Alcaraz—to win the Roland Garros–Wimbledon double ('Channel Slam')

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Alexander Zverev defeat to reach the Wimbledon final?
Alexander Zverev defeated Briton Arthur Fery to reach the final.
What was the score in the Zverev vs Fery Wimbledon semi-final?
The score was 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 in favor of Alexander Zverev.
What Grand Slam achievement is Zverev aiming for after this win?
Zverev is aiming for back-to-back Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open.
Who could Zverev face in the Wimbledon final?
Zverev will face either reigning champion Jannik Sinner or seven-times winner Novak Djokovic.
How did Arthur Fery perform in his Wimbledon run?
Arthur Fery made a strong run to the semi-finals as a wildcard, but was defeated by Zverev.

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