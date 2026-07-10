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UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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UK Court Rules Against Asylum Decision Policy Linked to France Migrant Deal

High Court Ruling on Asylum Seekers' Rights and Government Policy

Background of the Policy Change

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain acted unlawfully by removing asylum seekers' right to challenge decisions rejecting their claim to be a victim of trafficking, London's High Court ruled on Friday.

Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) last September changed its guidance relating to potential human trafficking victims, preventing someone deemed not to be a victim from challenging the decision before they were removed.

The change was introduced after a series of legal challenges to planned removals from Britain under the government's "one in, one out" deal with France, with the aim of stopping trafficking claims from blocking removals.

Legal Challenge and Court Decision

Asylum Seekers' Challenge

UK TO APPEAL AGAINST DECISION

But it was challenged by five asylum seekers who had been removed or faced removal to France, and the High Court ruled on Friday that the amended guidance was unlawful.

Key Findings of the Court

The court said many asylum seekers who had arrived after travelling across the Channel from France on small boats would be denied the ability to rely on key evidence when their trafficking claim was determined.

Judge Clive Sheldon noted that, in 2025, 79% of people who were initially deemed not to be a victim of trafficking received a positive decision on reconsideration.

Government Response and Implications

Home Office Reaction

The Home Office said it planned to appeal against Friday's ruling, with a spokesperson saying in a statement: "Last-minute modern slavery claims must not be used to frustrate the removal of illegal migrants."

Lawyers and Claimants' Perspectives

Lawyers representing some of the asylum seekers who brought the challenge welcomed the ruling, but said many people had already been unlawfully removed to France.

Impact on Migration Policy and Public Sentiment

The ruling is a setback in the government's attempts to cut illegal migration, which is one of the most contested issues in British politics, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy.

Arrivals via small boats and the housing of asylum seekers in hotels have become particular focal points, at times fuelling protests and community tension.

Britain's Labour government has sought to tighten immigration policy to counter Nigel Farage's populist, anti-migration Reform UK party, though this has alienated some left-wing supporters who advocate safe routes for asylum seekers.

Personal Accounts and Broader Impact

Claimant Testimony

One of the five claimants involved in the High Court case, who was returned to France and was granted anonymity by the court, which is routine in asylum cases, said they had experienced "a feeling of hopelessness".

"When a lot of individuals enter the United Kingdom to seek refuge, and have experienced a lot of difficult situations, being further mistreated is simply heart-breaking," they said in a written statement.

"The overwhelming sentiment is that they do not treat people equally," they added. "Some people they place in hotels, some they return to France, like me."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Home Office’s removal of the reconsideration process for trafficking decisions was ruled unlawful by the High Court for preventing claims from being properly heard, with 79% of such appeals previously overturned upon review (assets.publishing.service.gov.uk).
  • Under the “one in, one out” deal, small‑boat arrivals to the UK have been returned to France, while an equivalent number of asylum seekers have been brought legally from France; human rights groups and the UN have raised serious concerns over treatment and legal compliance (gov.uk).
  • The ruling significantly disrupts government policy aimed at reducing illegal migration, setting the stage for an appeal by the Home Office amid mounting criticism, protests, and scrutiny over asylum practices (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the High Court's decision regarding UK asylum seekers?
The High Court ruled that removing asylum seekers' right to challenge decisions on trafficking claims was unlawful.
Why did the UK change guidance for asylum seeker trafficking claims?
The UK changed its guidance to prevent trafficking claims from blocking removals under its 'one in, one out' deal with France.
What will the UK Home Office do after the ruling?
The Home Office plans to appeal the High Court's decision.
How did the government's policy affect asylum seekers?
Many asylum seekers lost the ability to rely on key evidence in trafficking cases and some were already removed to France.

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