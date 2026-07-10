Ukraine Calls for Joint Monaco Bombing Investigation After Suspect's Death
Ukraine Seeks International Cooperation in Bombing Case
KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prosecutor General said he held consultations with his Monaco counterpart on Friday as authorities are looking into a high-profile bombing targeting a Ukrainian-born businessman.
Background of the Bombing Investigation
Ruslan Kravchenko, in a statement on Telegram, called for a joint group to continue the investigation after a major suspect was found dead near Ukraine's capital on Tuesday.
Ukraine's Stance on International Collaboration
"I have assured that Ukraine is open to full cooperation in accordance with international legal procedures. I am counting on the same stance from our partners in the Principality of Monaco," he said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Peter Graff)