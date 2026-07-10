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Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Crime Europe Ukraine Monaco

Ukraine Calls for Joint Monaco Bombing Investigation After Suspect's Death

Ukraine Seeks International Cooperation in Bombing Case

KYIV, July 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prosecutor General said he held consultations with his Monaco counterpart on Friday as authorities are looking into a high-profile bombing targeting a Ukrainian-born businessman.

Background of the Bombing Investigation

Ruslan Kravchenko, in a statement on Telegram, called for a joint group to continue the investigation after a major suspect was found dead near Ukraine's capital on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Stance on International Collaboration

"I have assured that Ukraine is open to full cooperation in accordance with international legal procedures. I am counting on the same stance from our partners in the Principality of Monaco," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine and Monaco are exploring a joint investigation into the Monaco parcel‑bomb case targeting businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, after the prime suspect was found dead in Ukraine (internazionale.it).
  • The suspect, Anastasiia Berezovska, was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for the June 29 Monaco bombing, which injured Yermolaiev, his partner, and son (internazionale.it).
  • Two men—including a serving Ukrainian military intelligence officer—were arrested for the suspect’s killing; Ukraine extends full cooperation under international legal procedures (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is being investigated by Ukraine and Monaco?
Authorities are investigating a high-profile bombing targeting a Ukrainian-born businessman.
Who is leading the investigation from Ukraine?
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko is leading the consultation and investigation.
What prompted the call for a joint investigation?
The call for a joint investigation followed the death of a major suspect near Ukraine's capital.
How is Ukraine approaching international cooperation in this case?
Ukraine is open to full cooperation with Monaco according to international legal procedures.
Who reported on the incident?
The report was written by Yuliia Dysa and edited by Peter Graff.

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