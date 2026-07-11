GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MeridianLink financial software firm announcement of $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge - Global Banking & Finance Review
Featured image depicting the MeridianLink logo, highlighting the company's acquisition by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion. This deal signifies a growing trend in private equity buyouts within the finance sector.
Headlines

Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Markets

Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv, Causing Destruction in Ukraine's Capital

Overview of the Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Reports and Witness Accounts

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia pummeled Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles early on Saturday, officials said.

A Reuters witness heard a series of powerful explosions in the city before the air alert was announced.

Damage and Impact on Infrastructure

The attack damaged a non-residential building in one district, while smoke was coming from another and an office building was in flames as a result of the strike, the city military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Yulia Dysa in Kyiv; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • The July 11 attack came just days after Kyiv endured its deadliest assault this year, when dozens of missiles and drones killed at least 30 people and damaged around 130 buildings in early July 2026, highlighting Moscow’s intensified targeting of civilian and infrastructure sites (investing.com).
  • Ukraine’s air defenses remain critically strained—especially U.S.-made interceptors such as Patriot systems—allowing ballistic missiles, which are harder to intercept, to penetrate and inflict damage with near impunity (theprint.in).
  • The targeting of non-residential and office buildings in Kyiv damages both civilian infrastructure and commercial activity—raising broader economic and financial stability concerns amid escalating conflict.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on July 11?
Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile attack, resulting in explosions and damaged buildings.
What type of missiles were used in the attack?
Russian forces used ballistic missiles during the attack on Kyiv.
Which areas in Kyiv were affected by the missile strike?
A non-residential building, an office building, and another district where smoke was seen were affected.
Were there explosions before an air alert was issued in Kyiv?
Yes, explosions were heard before the official air alert was announced.
Who reported the details of the Kyiv missile attack?
The city military administration provided details via the Telegram messaging app.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch

Russia's diesel export ban deepens global supply crunch

Image for Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch

Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch

Image for Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft

Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft

Image for Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks

Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks

Image for Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia

Ukraine creates 'long-range' command to step up strikes on Russia

Image for China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says

China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Image for South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK
South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK
Image for King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports
King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports
Image for Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says
Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says
Image for Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Image for UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
Image for Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Image for Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Image for Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Image for Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
Image for UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France
UK loses case over asylum seeker rejections linked to migrant deal with France
Image for Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing
Greece arrests two over deadly 2010 protest fire-bombing
View All Headlines Posts