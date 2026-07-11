Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv, Causing Destruction in Ukraine's Capital
Overview of the Missile Attack on Kyiv
Initial Reports and Witness Accounts
KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia pummeled Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles early on Saturday, officials said.
A Reuters witness heard a series of powerful explosions in the city before the air alert was announced.
Damage and Impact on Infrastructure
The attack damaged a non-residential building in one district, while smoke was coming from another and an office building was in flames as a result of the strike, the city military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Yulia Dysa in Kyiv; Editing by William Mallard)