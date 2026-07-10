King Charles meets Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children, ITV reports

Royal Family Reunion in Britain

Details of the Meeting

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have hosted Charles' son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children who are visiting Britain, ITV reported on Friday.

Background on Prince Harry's Visits

Harry has visited Britain just once or twice a year since a public, high-profile falling out with both his father and elder brother, Prince William and Harry's children — Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 — have not been to the country since 2022.

Security and Privacy Concerns

Harry had appeared to be at loggerheads with Buckingham Palace over security arrangements and where he would stay before he arrived for five days of charity events and the result of a major privacy case he had brought against British newspapers.

Buckingham Palace Response

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the meeting.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by David Milliken)