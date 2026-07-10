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King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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King Charles meets Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children, ITV reports

Royal Family Reunion in Britain

Details of the Meeting

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have hosted Charles' son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children who are visiting Britain, ITV reported on Friday.

Background on Prince Harry's Visits

Harry has visited Britain just once or twice a year since a public, high-profile falling out with both his father and elder brother, Prince William and Harry's children — Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 — have not been to the country since 2022.

Security and Privacy Concerns

Harry had appeared to be at loggerheads with Buckingham Palace over security arrangements and where he would stay before he arrived for five days of charity events and the result of a major privacy case he had brought against British newspapers.

Buckingham Palace Response

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the meeting.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Prince Harry visited the UK around July 6–10 for engagements linked to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, but his wife Meghan and their children did not accompany him to London due to unresolved security provision disputes (apnews.com).
  • ITV reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry—providing a rare personal reconciliation moment despite complex familial dynamics and media scrutiny (itv.com).
  • The absence of state-funded security for the Sussex family remained a central hurdle, with Harry expressing safety concerns and press reports highlighting last‑minute planning and sensitivity over private settings (itv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did King Charles and Queen Camilla host in the UK?
They hosted Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their two children.
Where did the reported meeting take place?
The visit occurred in Britain, as reported by ITV.
Which news outlet reported the royal family gathering?
ITV reported on King Charles hosting Prince Harry and his family.

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