GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
K+S revenue report highlights Q2 revenue miss and sales volume drop - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating K+S's Q2 financial report, showing a decline in revenue and sales volume due to logistical challenges. Relevant to banking and finance news.
Headlines

One killed in drone attack on vessels in Taganrog Bay, Russian authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

One Killed as Drone Attack Targets Methanol Tanker and Vessels in Taganrog Bay

Drone Attack Details and Aftermath

Fatalities and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - One person was killed as a result of a drone attack on four vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol, in Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, Russian authorities said on Saturday.

Official Statement

"A seaman on a technical support vessel has lost his life. I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No one else was injured," Yuri Slyusar, ​governor of the southern Rostov region, wrote on Telegram.

Damage Assessment

He said the vessels sustained various degrees of damage, but "there is no risk of a methanol spill or leak."

Scale of Drone Attack

Number of Drones Destroyed

More than one and a half dozen drones were destroyed during the repulsion of the air attack on the region, Slyusar said. The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence units had downed a total of 178 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight.

Additional Incidents

Fires at Fuel Depots and Port

On Friday, fires broke out at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port as a result of drone attacks.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • One seaman died aboard a technical support vessel; four vessels, including a methanol tanker, were damaged but no methanol leak occurred (Governor Slyusar) (apnews.com)
  • Russian air defenses shot down over a dozen drones in the attack; the Defense Ministry reported 178 Ukrainian drones downed across various regions overnight (apnews.com)
  • This incident follows a pattern of escalating Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian maritime and oil infrastructure in the Sea of Azov and beyond, including previous tanker attacks and port fires in early July and June (newsukraine.rbc.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Taganrog Bay on July 11?
A drone attack targeted four vessels, including a methanol tanker, resulting in one death and vessel damage.
Was there a risk of methanol leak after the attack?
Russian authorities stated there was no risk of a methanol spill or leak following the attack.
How many drones were destroyed in the Taganrog Bay attack?
More than one and a half dozen drones were destroyed during the repulsion of the air attack.
Who reported the casualty in the drone attack?
Yuri Slyusar, governor of the Rostov region, reported that a seaman was killed during the incident.
Were there other incidents related to drone attacks in the region?
Yes, fires broke out at two fuel depots and the Taganrog sea port as a result of drone attacks on Friday.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM

Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as new PM

Image for Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds

Businessman who sold land for Kushner resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds

Image for Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over

Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over

Image for North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

North Korea condemns US, allies after NATO summit, vows to safeguard sovereignty

Image for Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game

Soccer-England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game

Image for Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

Kyiv under Russian missile attack, officials say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UK police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe
UK police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe
Image for China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says
China can help end Ukraine war by pressuring Russia, U.S. Senator Graham says
Image for Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Tennis-Home hope Fery traded a Greek beach for Wimbledon Centre Court
Image for South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK
South African police say they have arrested man suspected of triple murder in UK
Image for King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports
King Charles hosts Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children, ITV reports
Image for Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says
Ukraine wants joint investigation in Monaco bomb case, top prosecutor says
Image for Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Tennis-Ruthless Zverev spoils Fery's Wimbledon dream to power into final
Image for UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
UK police launch murder investigation following death of former minister Widdecombe
Image for Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Spain's High Court widens graft inquiry to include PM's close ally
Image for Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Analysis-How the absence of Iran's new supreme leader is becoming a liability for the Islamic Republic
Image for Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Hungary's government submits bill to set up anti-corruption office
Image for Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
Actor Anthony Hopkins signs record deal as a composer
View All Headlines Posts