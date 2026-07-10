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Georgian opposition politician sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Georgian opposition politician sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Politics Eastern Europe Law Human Rights

Georgian Opposition Leader Sentenced to 13 Years on Terrorism Charge in Tbilisi

Details of the Sentencing and Political Context

Incident Leading to the Sentencing

TBILISI, July 10 (Reuters) - A Georgian opposition politician was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday after being convicted on a terrorism charge for attempting to set fire to a court building in the capital last year, the Interpress news agency reported.

The court said Aleko Elisashvili, a founder of the Citizens party, broke into Tbilisi City Court's chancellery building in November 2025 by smashing a window with a hammer, then poured gasoline inside and attempted to set the building alight.

Elisashvili's Defense and Conviction

Elisashvili, who pleaded not guilty and said he was protesting against a government crackdown on the opposition, was convicted of attempted terrorism.

Political Climate in Georgia

Shift from Democracy to Authoritarianism

Once among the most democratic and pro-Western of the successor states to emerge from the Soviet Union, Georgia has become increasingly authoritarian since the start of the war in Ukraine, government critics say.

Opposition Suppression and Party Ban

Several opposition politicians are in prison, and Elisashvili's party is part of a political grouping that is facing an outright ban by the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has accused the opposition of trying to foment violent coups.

Strained Relations with the European Union

Ties with the European Union, which Georgia aspires to join, have come under growing strain over concerns of democratic backsliding.

Aftermath and Reactions

Potential Appeal

It was not immediately clear if Elisashvili would appeal.

Final Address to the Court

Elisashvili’s Statement

In his final address to the court, he defended his actions.

"I wanted to spit in the face of this government, to show that they cannot oppress us," he was cited as saying by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Georgian service.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou;Writing by Maxim Rodionov;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Elisashvili forcibly entered the court by smashing a window with a hammer, poured gasoline inside, and attempted to ignite a fire—acts he claims were symbolic of resistance to a crackdown on the opposition (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The case illustrates Georgia’s continued democratic backsliding, with international bodies warning of a growing crackdown on civil society and opposition figures (pace.coe.int).
  • Elisashvili faces additional terrorism charges related to a similar arson incident targeting the court’s archive in May 2025, raising the potential cumulative penalty to up to 15 years (civil.ge).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aleko Elisashvili?
Aleko Elisashvili is a founder of the Citizens party and a Georgian opposition politician convicted of attempted terrorism.
What crime was Aleko Elisashvili convicted of?
He was convicted of attempting to set fire to a court building and sentenced to 13 years in prison on terrorism charges.
Why was Aleko Elisashvili protesting?
He stated that he was protesting against a government crackdown on the opposition in Georgia.
What impact has this conviction had on Georgia's EU relations?
The case has added to concerns about democratic backsliding in Georgia, straining its relationship with the European Union.

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