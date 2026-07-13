UK Counter-Terrorism Police Probe Suspected Murder of Ex-Minister Widdecombe
Investigation into the Death of Ann Widdecombe
Incident Overview
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police officers are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, BBC News reported on Monday.
Details of the Discovery
Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on Thursday with what police described as "serious injuries". Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by William James; Writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout)