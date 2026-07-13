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UK counter-terrorism police now probing former minister Widdecombe's suspected murder, BBC reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK counter-terrorism police now probing former minister Widdecombe's suspected murder, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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UK Counter-Terrorism Police Probe Suspected Murder of Ex-Minister Widdecombe

Investigation into the Death of Ann Widdecombe

Incident Overview

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police officers are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, BBC News reported on Monday.

Details of the Discovery

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on Thursday with what police described as "serious injuries". Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • Devon & Cornwall Police retain primary responsibility for the investigation into the death of 78‑year‑old Ann Widdecombe, with Counter‑Terrorism Policing North East supporting the arrest but no terrorism link identified so far (news.devon-cornwall.police.uk).
  • A 28‑year‑old white British man was arrested at about 9 pm on Saturday, July 11, in Rotherham by South Yorkshire officers on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police; authorities say there's no evidence yet of political motivation or wider public risk (news.devon-cornwall.police.uk).
  • Police have urged restraint in public commentary, warning that speculation is 'unhelpful and distressing,' after political figures—including Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage—characterized the death as 'premeditated,' despite investigators stating no indication of political or terrorist motives (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the investigation into Ann Widdecombe's suspected murder?
British counter-terrorism police officers are now heading the investigation.
Where was Ann Widdecombe found dead?
She was found dead at her home in rural southwest England.
Has anyone been arrested in connection to the case?
Yes, a white British man was arrested in Rotherham, northern England.
What type of injuries did Ann Widdecombe sustain?
Police described her injuries as 'serious injuries.'
Which news outlet reported on this development?
BBC News reported on the counter-terrorism police leading the probe.

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