UK Murder Suspect Bought Illegal Gun in South Africa, Faces Extradition

Details of the Arrest and Extradition Case

Suspect's Arrest and Court Appearance

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - A man arrested in Johannesburg on Friday who is suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters in Britain bought an unlicensed gun, possibly to kill himself, South African police said.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, appeared in a Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday and was remanded in custody until July 22, for authorities to establish whether he is in South Africa legally.

Charges in South Africa

He has been charged in South Africa with illegal possession of a firearm, which carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for first-time offenders, while the court will also consider whether he should be extradited to Britain.

Background of the Murder Case

British Prosecutors' Actions

British prosecutors have authorised police to charge Tshuma with three counts of murder, after the bodies of his wife, 42, and daughters, 15 and 5, were found at their home in Bedfordshire early this month.

Suspect's Movements

Tshuma left Britain via Heathrow Airport before the bodies were discovered, South African police said.

Acquisition of the Illegal Firearm

Details from South African Police

"According to our investigation, after landing in South Africa on July 5, he then went to one of the townships and he bought this particular unlicensed firearm," South African police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told reporters.

Police Suspicions

"It is our suspicion that this ... firearm was going to be used to end his life."

Extradition Process and Family Involvement

Extradition Request Status

South Africa had received a provisional extradition request from Britain but was waiting for a full document, Mathe added.

Role of the Suspect's Family

She said Tshuma had family in South Africa who helped police apprehend him. "His family did not harbour him. ... They played a very pivotal role," Mathe said.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov and Nilutpal Timsina;Editing by Alexander Winning and Andrew Heavens)