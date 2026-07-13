GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Aid International Relations Markets

EU Unveils $1 Billion Team Gaza Initiative to Support Recovery Efforts

European Commission Launches Major Aid Initiative for Gaza

Announcement of the Team Gaza Initiative

AMSTERDAM, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had launched an initiative with 15 partners to deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) in aid to Gaza.

Objectives and Scope of the Initiative

It said the "Team Gaza Initiative", launched at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, would support ongoing and planned early recovery projects for the people of Gaza.

Partners and Financial Details

Twelve European countries and Japan joined the initiative, together with the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, the Commission said. ($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Key Takeaways

  • The initiative targets early recovery and reconstruction projects in Gaza via a collaborative donor group effort.
  • It brings together the European Commission, 12 EU member states, Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.
  • The €883.6 million commitment equates to about US$1 billion, based on the exchange rate of US$1 = €0.8747.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Team Gaza Initiative?
The Team Gaza Initiative is a €883.6 million ($1 billion) aid program launched by the EU and 15 partners to support ongoing and planned recovery projects in Gaza.
Who are the partners involved in the EU Gaza aid initiative?
Twelve European countries, Japan, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank are partners in the initiative.
When was the Team Gaza Initiative announced?
The initiative was launched on July 13 at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.
How much aid is being provided to Gaza?
A total of €883.6 million, equivalent to $1 billion, is being provided to Gaza through this initiative.
What is the purpose of the EU aid for Gaza?
The aid supports ongoing and planned early recovery projects to help the people of Gaza.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for 'No way out': Survivors describe deadly Bangkok bar inferno

'No way out': Survivors describe deadly Bangkok bar inferno

Image for Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems

Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems

Image for Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact

Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact

Image for UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

Image for After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs

After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs

Image for Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say

Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UK counter-terrorism police now probing former minister Widdecombe's suspected murder, BBC reports
UK counter-terrorism police now probing former minister Widdecombe's suspected murder, BBC reports
Image for UK proscribes Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organisation, Sky News reports
UK proscribes Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organisation, Sky News reports
Image for UK murder suspect bought gun in South Africa, possibly to kill himself, police say
UK murder suspect bought gun in South Africa, possibly to kill himself, police say
Image for Inside one Havana apartment building as Cuba went dark
Inside one Havana apartment building as Cuba went dark
Image for Russian attack on cargo ship kills three crew, Ukrainian officials say
Russian attack on cargo ship kills three crew, Ukrainian officials say
Image for France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign
France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign
Image for France sends water bombers to tackle wildfire outside Paris
France sends water bombers to tackle wildfire outside Paris
Image for Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover
Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover
Image for Extreme heat threatens Italy's Parmesan heartland
Extreme heat threatens Italy's Parmesan heartland
Image for New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died, family says in statement
New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died, family says in statement
Image for UK plans to spend £250 million over three years to protect Jewish communities
UK plans to spend £250 million over three years to protect Jewish communities
Image for Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,490
Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,490
View All Headlines Posts