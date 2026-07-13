EU Unveils $1 Billion Team Gaza Initiative to Support Recovery Efforts
European Commission Launches Major Aid Initiative for Gaza
Announcement of the Team Gaza Initiative
AMSTERDAM, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had launched an initiative with 15 partners to deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) in aid to Gaza.
Objectives and Scope of the Initiative
It said the "Team Gaza Initiative", launched at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, would support ongoing and planned early recovery projects for the people of Gaza.
Partners and Financial Details
Twelve European countries and Japan joined the initiative, together with the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, the Commission said. ($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)