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UK PM Burnham to meet business leaders to discuss growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham to meet business leaders to discuss growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Engages Industry Leaders to Drive Economic Growth and Innovation

Prime Minister Burnham's Strategy for Economic Growth

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet the bosses of several major companies on Monday to discuss his plans to generate economic growth, his office said.

Engagement with Major Industry Leaders

• Burnham will host a reception with the chief executives of companies including banks HSBC and Standard Chartered, oil majors BP and Shell, and telecom firms BT and Vodafone.

Focus on Infrastructure and Innovation

• He will say his plans for devolution can help deliver much-needed infrastructure and will look to support a culture shift to back innovation.

Energy Sector Discussions

• The meeting with the bosses of Britain's biggest energy companies follows a report Burnham is set to delay a decision on whether to bring the Shell-backed Jackdaw gas field online until after a parliamentary by-election next month.

Supporting Entrepreneurship and Emerging Sectors

• Ahead of the reception, he will hold a roundtable with British entrepreneurs from the fields of fintech, AI, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Finance Minister's Vision for the Economy

• Burnham's finance minister John Healey last week used his first major speech since taking office to set out a brighter vision for the economy before an annual budget where he faces tough tax and spending choices.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham’s outreach to business—including banks, energy and telecom giants—signals intent to foster public‑private collaboration for growth and innovation.
  • His devolution agenda, backed by new regional structures like No10 North, aims to deliver infrastructure and decision‑making closer to communities.
  • The reported delay of the Shell‑backed Jackdaw gas field approval until after the October by‑election underscores the intertwining of energy, politics and timing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies will attend the meeting with UK Prime Minister Burnham?
Executives from major firms including HSBC, Standard Chartered, BP, Shell, BT, and Vodafone will attend.
What topics will be discussed at Burnham's business leaders meeting?
The meeting will address economic growth strategies, devolution plans for infrastructure, and support for innovation.
Is Burnham expected to make a decision on the Jackdaw gas field?
A decision on the Shell-backed Jackdaw gas field may be delayed until after an upcoming parliamentary by-election.
Who else will Burnham meet ahead of the main reception?
He will hold a roundtable with British entrepreneurs in fintech, AI, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.
What message did Finance Minister John Healey recently share?
John Healey outlined a brighter vision for the economy ahead of the annual budget, facing tax and spending decisions.

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