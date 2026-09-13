UK PM Burnham Engages Industry Leaders to Drive Economic Growth and Innovation

Prime Minister Burnham's Strategy for Economic Growth

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet the bosses of several major companies on Monday to discuss his plans to generate economic growth, his office said.

Engagement with Major Industry Leaders

• Burnham will host a reception with the chief executives of companies including banks HSBC and Standard Chartered, oil majors BP and Shell, and telecom firms BT and Vodafone.

Focus on Infrastructure and Innovation

• He will say his plans for devolution can help deliver much-needed infrastructure and will look to support a culture shift to back innovation.

Energy Sector Discussions

• The meeting with the bosses of Britain's biggest energy companies follows a report Burnham is set to delay a decision on whether to bring the Shell-backed Jackdaw gas field online until after a parliamentary by-election next month.

Supporting Entrepreneurship and Emerging Sectors

• Ahead of the reception, he will hold a roundtable with British entrepreneurs from the fields of fintech, AI, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Finance Minister's Vision for the Economy

• Burnham's finance minister John Healey last week used his first major speech since taking office to set out a brighter vision for the economy before an annual budget where he faces tough tax and spending choices.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Joe Bavier)