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Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc seen winning by one seat, election authority projects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc seen winning by one seat, election authority projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Sweden’s Centre-Left Bloc Projected to Win Parliament by Single Seat Margin

Swedish Parliamentary Election Results Overview

Centre-Left Bloc's Projected Victory

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc is projected to win a one-seat majority in Sunday's vote for parliament, the election authority said.

Social Democrats Lead the Opposition

The bloc, headed by Social Democrats party leader Magdalena Andersson, was expected to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, the agency projected based on votes from 4,853 of Sweden's 6,312 election districts. 

Right-Wing Bloc's Performance

The right-wing governing bloc was seen winning 174 seats.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The opposition’s slim lead follows weeks of polls showing a double‑digit advantage early on, narrowing sharply in recent days (internazionale.it).
  • Political uncertainty looms: if the projection holds, Andersson would need the support of smaller left and centre‑left parties to form a stable government (elpais.com).
  • High voter turnout and close margins heighten market sensitivity to the outcome, given historical precedent of political‑driven volatility (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats is the centre-left bloc expected to secure?
The centre-left opposition bloc is expected to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament.
Which party leads the centre-left bloc?
The centre-left bloc is headed by Social Democrats party leader Magdalena Andersson.
How close is the result between the two blocs?
The centre-left bloc is seen winning 175 seats, just one more than the right-wing bloc’s 174 seats.

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