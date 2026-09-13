Sweden’s Centre-Left Bloc Projected to Win Parliament by Single Seat Margin
Swedish Parliamentary Election Results Overview
Centre-Left Bloc's Projected Victory
STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc is projected to win a one-seat majority in Sunday's vote for parliament, the election authority said.
Social Democrats Lead the Opposition
The bloc, headed by Social Democrats party leader Magdalena Andersson, was expected to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, the agency projected based on votes from 4,853 of Sweden's 6,312 election districts.
Right-Wing Bloc's Performance
The right-wing governing bloc was seen winning 174 seats.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)