GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Education Royal Family UK News

Prince George Starts at Eton College: New Chapter in Royal Family Education

Prince George’s Enrollment at Eton College

Arrival and Family Support

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince George started at Eton College on Tuesday, as the future British king followed in the footsteps of his father, the heir to the throne Prince William, by attending the prestigious 600-year-old school.

The 13-year-old grandson of King Charles was joined by his parents William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, for his arrival at his new school, with footage showing them smiling and looking relaxed as they were greeted by Eton's headteacher, Simon Henderson.

Royal Family Tradition at Eton

Family Members Who Attended

Both his father and George's uncle Prince Harry attended Eton, one ​of Britain's most elite schools, which is located close ​to the monarch's Windsor Castle, west of London, and where William and his wife Kate and their other two children Charlotte and Louis also have a home.

School Fees and History

Fees for the all boys boarding school, which was founded by King Henry VI in 1440, ​are about £65,000 a year.

Educational Background and Royal Precedents

Previous Schooling

George, the second in line to the throne, was previously at the private Lambrook School also near ​Windsor with his sister and younger brother.

Comparison with Previous Generations

William became the first ​royal to attend Eton, as Charles went to Gordonstoun, the same private school ‌on ⁠the north coast of Scotland that his father Prince Philip had attended, but found life there hard.

Conversely, William has said he enjoyed his time at the school and recently disclosed how he ​would often pop ​over to Windsor ⁠Castle at weekends to have tea with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Legacy and Traditions of Eton College

Notable Alumni

Eton has ​long been the alma mater for many of ​the ⁠country's elite, and has educated 20 British prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as actors Hugh Laurie, Damian ⁠Lewis ​and Tom Hiddleston.

School Traditions

It retains many traditions, with ​pupils wearing tailcoats, waistcoats and gowns, and referring to teachers as "beaks".

Significance of the Date

Anniversary of the Queen’s Passing

George's first day also happened to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the death of his great-grandmother and the accession of Charles to the throne.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Prince George follows family tradition—both his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, attended Eton.
  • Eton’s 2026–27 annual boarding fees are around £65,673 (£21,891 per term) with an acceptance fee of about £3,840.
  • The college has produced 20 UK prime ministers and celebrated actors like Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince George start at Eton College?
Prince George began studying at Eton College, following his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry, as part of a royal family tradition of attending elite schools.
What is significant about Eton College?
Eton College is one of Britain's most prestigious boarding schools, with over 600 years of history, educating royals, 20 British prime ministers, and notable alumni.
How much are the annual fees at Eton College?
The annual fees for Eton College are about £65,000 a year.
Who accompanied Prince George on his first day at Eton?
Prince George was joined by his parents, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, on his first day at Eton College.
What traditions does Eton College retain?
Eton College retains traditions such as students wearing tailcoats, waistcoats, and gowns, and referring to teachers as 'beaks'.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status

Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status

Image for King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

Image for UK retailer Next wins appeal to pay warehouse staff higher basic pay

UK retailer Next wins appeal to pay warehouse staff higher basic pay

Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Image for Thousands of Lebanese students still displaced by war as school year nears

Thousands of Lebanese students still displaced by war as school year nears

Image for Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump

Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Image for Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Image for Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Image for EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral
EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral
Image for Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag
Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag
Image for Russia to strip contract soldiers of one-off payment if laws violated at home
Russia to strip contract soldiers of one-off payment if laws violated at home
Image for Exclusive-How two men survived nine days in a Nepal flood tunnel
Exclusive-How two men survived nine days in a Nepal flood tunnel
Image for Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower
Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower
Image for Motor racing-Former F1 supremo Ecclestone stopped in Portugal over shotgun on private jet
Motor racing-Former F1 supremo Ecclestone stopped in Portugal over shotgun on private jet
Image for Israeli clearance of Gaza rubble could destroy 'evidence', says UN expert
Israeli clearance of Gaza rubble could destroy 'evidence', says UN expert
View All Headlines Posts