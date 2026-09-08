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Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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King Charles Surprises Harry and Meghan With Letter on Royal Status

Royal Family Status Update and Its Implications

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are surprised by a letter sent on behalf of King Charles clarifying that they were no longer working members of the royal family and that they would remain private citizens, their spokesperson said.

Return to Britain After Six Years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children returned to live in Britain last month, six years after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the U.S. during a period of estrangement and awkward relations with the royal family.

The return was a surprise even to close family with Harry's father, the king, only being told days before the news became public.

Details of King Charles' Letter

In a letter, authorised by Charles and sent to senior British officials on Monday, it was made clear that Harry and Meghan were no longer working members of the royal family.

Reaction from Harry and Meghan

A spokesperson for the couple said they had only been informed shortly before it was sent out and they were surprised by what had occurred. 

Clarification of Status and Privileges

The letter said their status, which was originally agreed with the late Queen Elizabeth in 2020, gave the couple personal latitude "in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish".

Private Citizens with Charitable Interests

"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ... The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," it said.

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Life in the U.S. and Ongoing Headlines

Since leaving for the U.S., the couple have continued to make the headlines as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining his life and the government of failing to provide automatic police protection which would allow him to return home.

Security Arrangements Under Review

A committee which decides on what level of security he should be afforded at public expense is due to meet this week to decide what protection he should have now his family have returned to Britain. 

Commercial Ventures and New Projects

They have also struck a number of commercial deals, most notably with streaming giant Netflix, while Meghan has launched a lifestyle brand As Ever.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain did not alter their status; they remain non-working royals with no HRH titles in use
  • Their charitable and commercial endeavors continue privately, with security handled by relevant police agencies
  • The letter—sent Sept 7, 2026—was circulated to senior government, military, and local officials to prevent confusion about their role

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter?
Harry and Meghan were surprised because they were only informed about the letter clarifying their non-working royal status shortly before it was sent out.
What did King Charles' letter clarify about Harry and Meghan's status?
The letter clarified that Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, remaining private citizens with personal control over their charitable and commercial activities.
Are Harry and Meghan returning to official royal duties in the UK?
No, the letter confirmed there is no change to their status and they will not resume official royal duties.
What commercial activities have Harry and Meghan pursued?
Harry and Meghan have struck commercial deals, notably with Netflix, and Meghan has launched a lifestyle brand called As Ever.
Will Harry and Meghan receive police protection in the UK?
A committee is set to meet to decide what level of police protection, if any, Harry and his family will receive now that they have returned to Britain.

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