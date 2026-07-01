GBAF Logo
UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK manufacturing activity cools despite stockpiling boost to output, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Economy UK News

UK Manufacturing Activity Slows in June Despite Output Boost from Stockpiling

June Manufacturing Survey Results and Economic Implications

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British manufacturing activity cooled in June despite a boost to output from stockpiling ahead of price hikes and supply chain problems stemming from the Middle East conflict, a closely watched industry survey showed on Wednesday. 

Key Survey Findings

The final version of S&P Global's UK ‌Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June fell to 52.5, below a preliminary estimate of 53.1 and May's 53.9.

Readings above 50 denote an expansion in activity.

The survey's output index was the highest since September 2024 at 52.6, up from 52.2.

New Orders and Output Trends

However, growth in new orders slowed sharply — chiming with a Confederation of British Industry survey published last week.

Expert Commentary

"The UK manufacturing sector ended the second quarter of the year on a positive note," Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said. 

"Sustaining the upturn is becoming a bigger concern. Manufacturers are currently benefiting from client strategic stockpiling, as they safeguard against supply chain disruptions and expected price rises. A drop in the rate of growth of new work intakes suggests this boost is already starting to fade." 

Cost Pressures and Supply Chain Developments

Manufacturers' input costs rose at the slowest pace since March, just after the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

The Bank of England, which held interest rates steady in June, is closely watching how higher energy prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz feed into the economy.

Supplier delivery times lengthened by the smallest amount since February, the survey showed. 

Employment and Business Sentiment

The ​manufacturing PMI's employment index in June signalled growth for a third month running but at a slower pace than in May. Firms turned slightly less ​optimistic about the year ahead.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Final UK manufacturing PMI for June dropped to 52.5, below the preliminary 53.1 and May’s 53.9, signalling a cooling of sector activity despite remaining in expansion territory. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Output remained resilient, supported by stockpiling ahead of expected price hikes, with the output index rising to its highest since September 2024 at around 52.6. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • New orders growth slowed significantly, aligning with the CBI’s finding that order books were at their weakest since the 2020 pandemic, highlighting fading demand momentum. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Input cost increases cooled to their slowest pace since March, easing some inflationary pressures linked to the Middle East conflict, while supplier delivery delays also eased somewhat. (spglobal.com)
  • The Bank of England maintained the Bank Rate at 3.75% in June, citing easing energy-driven inflation pressures but remains vigilant to how supply disruptions feed through. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK Manufacturing PMI for June 2024?
The UK Manufacturing PMI for June 2024 was 52.5, down from May's 53.9.
What factors contributed to the boost in UK manufacturing output?
Output was boosted by stockpiling ahead of price hikes and ongoing supply chain problems linked to the Middle East conflict.
Did new orders for UK manufacturers grow in June?
Growth in new orders slowed sharply in June, according to the survey.
How did manufacturers' input costs change in June?
Input costs rose at the slowest pace since March 2024.
What is causing concern for sustaining the manufacturing upturn?
A drop in the growth rate of new work intakes and faded stockpiling benefits are concerning for sustaining the upturn.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says

Image for Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes

Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes

Image for Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments

Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments

Image for Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely

Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely

Image for Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience

Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience

Image for Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap
Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defence funding gap
Image for Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI
Euro zone factory output ends first quarter on strong note, cost pressures ease - PMI
Image for Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says
Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says
Image for German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows
German manufacturing edges up in June as new orders return to growth, PMI shows
Image for French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows
Image for Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues
Image for Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Volkswagen cuts are 'wake-up call' for European industry, BYD advisor says
Image for Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Italian manufacturing cost pressures ease in June, PMI shows
Image for EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
Image for ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
ING close to buying 40% stake in Spain's Singular, source says
Image for Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
Commodities trader Mercuria to form joint venture with Italian major Eni
Image for Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative
Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative
View All Finance Posts