Ireland Sees Increase in Foreign Multinational Jobs with 10,400 Added in H1
Growth in Foreign Multinational Employment in Ireland
Job Creation Commitments in 2024
DUBLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Ireland secured commitments from foreign multinational companies during the first half of the year to create 10,400 jobs, up slightly from 10,000 in the same period last year, the country's inward investment agency said on Wednesday.
Economic Impact of Foreign Multinationals
Reliance on Foreign-Owned Firms
Ireland is hugely reliant on the taxes and jobs of foreign multinationals such as Apple and Microsoft. Foreign-owned firms have almost doubled their Irish workforce in the last decade to make up 11% of the entire labour market.
Recent Trends and Job Losses
Sector Stagnation and Recovery
IDA Ireland's half-year results do not take job losses into account that broadly cancelled out new jobs when the sector stalled in 2023 and 2024 before jobs growth returned last year with a 1.5% year-on-year increase.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Muvija M)