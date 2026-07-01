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Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ireland adds 10,400 foreign multinational jobs in H1, up slightly from 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Ireland Sees Increase in Foreign Multinational Jobs with 10,400 Added in H1

Growth in Foreign Multinational Employment in Ireland

Job Creation Commitments in 2024

DUBLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Ireland secured commitments from foreign multinational companies during the first half of the year to create 10,400 jobs, up slightly from 10,000 in the same period last year, the country's inward investment agency said on Wednesday.

Economic Impact of Foreign Multinationals

Reliance on Foreign-Owned Firms

Ireland is hugely reliant on the taxes and jobs of foreign multinationals such as Apple and Microsoft. Foreign-owned firms have almost doubled their Irish workforce in the last decade to make up 11% of the entire labour market.

Recent Trends and Job Losses

Sector Stagnation and Recovery

IDA Ireland's half-year results do not take job losses into account that broadly cancelled out new jobs when the sector stalled in 2023 and 2024 before jobs growth returned last year with a 1.5% year-on-year increase.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Ireland attracted 10,400 new jobs from foreign multinationals in H1 2026, up from 10,000 in H1 2025 (Reuters, June 30, 2026)
  • Foreign firms have nearly doubled their workforce in Ireland over the past decade and now make up around 11% of all jobs (Reuters, Dec 18, 2025)
  • As of 2025, total employment in IDA‑client foreign multinationals reached approximately 312,400—a 1.5% increase year‑on‑year (Oireachtas report, 2026)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs did foreign multinationals commit to creating in Ireland in H1?
Foreign multinational companies committed to creating 10,400 jobs in Ireland during the first half of the year.
How does the new multinational job figure compare to last year?
The new jobs are up slightly from 10,000 during the same period last year.
What percentage of Ireland's labour market is made up by foreign-owned firms?
Foreign-owned firms now make up 11% of Ireland's entire labour market.
Did the job commitments account for losses in the sector?
IDA Ireland's half-year results do not take job losses into account.
Which multinational companies are major employers in Ireland?
Major multinational employers in Ireland include Apple and Microsoft.

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