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France condemns Russian parliamentary elections that ruling party is set to win - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France condemns Russian parliamentary elections that ruling party is set to win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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France Condemns Russian Parliamentary Elections and United Russia Victory

France Criticizes Legitimacy of Russian Elections

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian parliamentary elections that the country's ruling United Russia party were easily on track to win did not meet the conditions for free elections, France's foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that the organisation of elections in occupied Ukrainian territories constituted another violation of international law.

Concerns Over Election Fairness

Repression and Exclusion

"Heightened repression against civil society and the opposition, the exclusion of several political parties, growing restrictions on freedom of expression and the banning of independent media have undermined the Russian people's ability to freely form and express their choice," the ministry said in a statement.

International Law Violations

The organisation of elections in occupied Ukrainian territories constituted another violation of international law, according to France's foreign ministry.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Irish and Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • France criticized heightened repression, exclusion of parties, media restrictions, and lack of free expression undermining the election’s legitimacy.
  • France condemned the inclusion of occupied Ukrainian territories in the elections as a violation of international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty.
  • Preliminary results show United Russia winning with about 57.8%—a significant increase from 2021—while independent voices like Yabloko were barred or marginalized.

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