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UK lawmakers to make fresh attempt to legalise assisted dying

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance policy UK Law

UK Lawmakers Renew Push to Pass Assisted Dying Legislation in 2025

Renewed Efforts and Key Developments in Assisted Dying Legislation

Background and Recent Legislative Attempts

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British lawmakers will make a fresh push on Friday to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill people, hoping a groundswell of public support will help drive through a change in the law six months after a previous effort failed.

Opinion polls have long shown that a majority of people in the UK back the legalisation of assisted dying, and supporters hoped a parliamentary vote in 2025 in favour of it would pave the way for the country's biggest social change in a generation. 

But that bill failed in March in the unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords, after members ran out of time to debate hundreds of amendments proposed during that parliamentary session.

The Role of Lawmakers and the Legislative Process

Lauren Edwards and the Private Member's Bill

Lauren Edwards, a lawmaker in Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour Party, is now bringing back the legislation to the House of Commons, the lower chamber, through a mechanism known as a Private Member's Bill whereby an individual lawmaker selected in a ballot can try to pass a law independently of the government.  

Government Stance and Parliamentary Voting

The government is neutral on the legislation, meaning politicians can vote according to their conscience rather than along party lines. In 2025, the legislation passed in the Commons by 314 votes to 291 against.

Details of the Proposed Assisted Dying Bill

Eligibility and Safeguards

Under the proposed bill, mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or fewer to live would be given the right to end their lives with medical help, after approval from a panel of professionals.

Concerns and Previous Challenges

Concerns over how to protect vulnerable ill people from coercion derailed the last attempt to legalise assisted dying. Parliament had rejected a similar bill 10 years ago.

Public Opinion and Political Perspectives

Progressive Reform and Public Support

'PROGRESSIVE REFORM'

Edwards said that if the law was finally passed it would represent "the most pressing, progressive reform" of this parliament. 

"It is time to... give terminally ill people the choice to exercise some control over the manner of their deaths," she wrote in the Guardian newspaper.

"We owe it to them, and to the vast majority of voters who support them, not to sit back and allow a minority of unelected peers to stand in their way." 

Recent Polls and Public Sentiment

A poll published by Ipsos on Monday showed two in three Britons support the legalisation of assisted dying in principle, though in some cases that backing hinges on additional funding being provided for palliative care.

Prime Minister's Position

Burnham has previously said the debate over legalising assisted dying should wait until the country's palliative and adult social care systems have been fixed. He has said he will not vote on Friday. 

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The bill proposes that mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or less to live may choose assisted dying, subject to professional safeguards.
  • Public backing remains strong—around 61 % support the bill’s return to Parliament, though about one-third say more end‑of‑life care funding is needed alongside legal change.
  • PM Andy Burnham will abstain and the government is officially neutral, but he insists palliative and social care should be improved before legalisation proceeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new assisted dying legislation proposed in the UK?
The proposed bill allows mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or fewer to live to end their lives with medical help, pending approval from a panel of professionals.
Who is bringing back the assisted dying bill in Parliament?
Labour Party lawmaker Lauren Edwards is reintroducing the legislation to the House of Commons through a Private Member's Bill.
Why did the previous assisted dying bill fail?
The previous bill failed in the House of Lords due to time running out to debate the numerous amendments.
How does the UK public feel about assisted dying?
A majority of UK citizens support legalising assisted dying, according to multiple opinion polls.
Will the UK government support the bill?
The government is neutral on the legislation, allowing politicians to vote according to their conscience.

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