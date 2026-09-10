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Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Britain's Grid Upgrade Delays Could Increase Electricity Costs, Says NAO Report

NAO Report Highlights Risks and Costs of Delayed Grid Upgrades

Introduction and Key Findings

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's National Audit Office said in a report on Friday that many upgrades to the country's electricity transmission grid are at risk of not being delivered and could increase short-term costs for consumers.

Investment Needs and Regulatory Estimates

Required Investment for Grid Upgrades

• Britain's energy regulator Ofgem estimates that £70 billion ($95 billion) of investment is needed to upgrade the transmission network between 2025 and 2031.

Grid Constraints and System Operator Interventions

Balancing Supply and Demand

• When the grid cannot carry enough electricity from where it is produced to where it is needed, the National Energy System Operator (NESO), which runs it, intervenes to keep supply and demand in balance. This has normally meant paying gas plants or wind farms to turn off and gas plants to turn on.

Costs of Balancing the Grid

• In 2025 to 2026, £1.9 billion was paid to generators to turn on or off their output to help balance the grid.

• However, the NAO said this could rise to £6.6 billion to £7.8 billion by 2030 if grid upgrades are not accelerated to match the new generation expected to come online.

Project Status and Risks

Upgrade Projects and Development Stages

• The NESO said 88 grid upgrade projects are needed by 2030 but the NAO report said 64 are at an early stage of development and are not expected to be completed by the due dates.

Challenges and Delays

Planning and Supply Chain Risks

• "Delivering all the grid upgrades by 2030 will be very challenging. There remain significant planning, supply chain and system access risks and some of the projects are already forecast for delivery after 2030. This means some new generation is likely to connect before necessary grid upgrades are complete," the NAO report said.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7390)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofgem estimates around £70 billion of investment is required in the transmission network between 2025 and 2031 to support clean energy expansion and electrification (ofgem.gov.uk).
  • The National Energy System Operator (NESO) paid approximately £1.9 billion in 2025–26 to balance supply and demand, but the NAO warns that, without timely grid upgrades, this could climb to £6.6–£7.8 billion by 2030 (nao.org.uk).
  • Out of 88 needed grid upgrade projects by 2030, 64 remain at an early stage and are unlikely to meet deadlines, raising risks from planning delays, supply chain issues, and system access hurdles (nao.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are grid upgrades important for Britain's electricity system?
Grid upgrades are needed to ensure electricity can be efficiently transmitted from where it is generated to where it is needed, preventing costly interventions and supply imbalances.
How much investment is estimated for Britain's grid upgrades?
Ofgem estimates that £70 billion is required to upgrade Britain's electricity transmission network between 2025 and 2031.
What are the risks if grid upgrades are delayed?
Delays could increase short-term costs for consumers, with balancing payments potentially rising to £6.6-7.8 billion by 2030.
How many grid projects are needed and at what stage are they?
The National Energy System Operator identified 88 required grid upgrade projects by 2030, but 64 remain at an early stage and are unlikely to meet their deadlines.
Who is responsible for running Britain’s electricity grid?
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) is responsible for running the grid and managing supply-demand balance.

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