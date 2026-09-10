GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe drives global EV sales growth in August, offsetting China, North America weakness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe drives global EV sales growth in August, offsetting China, North America weakness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Electric Vehicles sustainability

Europe Drives Global Electric Vehicle Sales Growth in August 2024

Global Electric Vehicle Sales Trends and Regional Analysis

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a sixth consecutive month in August, with Europe leading the growth, data from UK-based research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Friday.

Regional Market Performance

Europe: Leading the Charge

Sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles show growing differences between major markets. Subsidies support demand in Europe, while the U.S. market has been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credits in September 2025, and Chinese automakers increasingly rely on exports for growth.

  • Monthly sales in Europe climbed 36% to 380,000 units, pushing year-to-date growth to 29%.
  • Europe's growth is backed by continued strength in subsidy-backed demand in the region's major markets.

China: Facing Challenges

  • Chinese sales fell 11% to 1.03 million vehicles, affected by a tougher year-ago comparison.

North America: Impact of Policy Changes

  • North American sales dropped 33% to 140,000 vehicles, reflecting last year's EV buying rush in the U.S. before the federal tax credit expired.

Rest of the World: Rapid Growth

  • Sales for the rest of the world jumped 97% to 290,000 units.

Overall Global Sales Figures

Year-to-Date and Monthly Performance
  • Global EV sales rose 2% to 1.83 million vehicles in August, bringing year-to-date volumes to 13.4 million units.

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s robust EV growth in August (‑‑36% to 380 k) was driven by sustained subsidy-backed demand across key markets, robust enough to offset slowing growth in China and North America.
  • China’s EV market weakened (‑11%), partly from tough comparisons year‑ago; North America declined sharply (‑33%) following the expiry of U.S. federal tax credits in September 2025.
  • The rest of the world posted explosive growth (+97%), highlighting diverse regional dynamics in global EV adoption.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did global EV sales perform in August?
Global electric vehicle sales rose 2% in August, reaching 1.83 million vehicles and pushing year-to-date volumes to 13.4 million units.
Which region led EV sales growth in August?
Europe led EV sales growth with a 36% increase in August, supported by ongoing subsidies in major markets.
Why did EV sales decline in China and North America?
Chinese EV sales fell due to tougher year-ago comparisons, while North American sales dropped after U.S. federal EV tax credits expired.
What is driving Europe’s strong EV demand?
Europe’s strong EV demand is driven by continued government subsidies in its largest markets.
How did EV sales in the rest of the world perform?
Sales for the rest of the world surged 97% to 290,000 vehicles in August.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

Image for Analysis-Apple’s foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

Analysis-Apple’s foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

Image for Finnair says Chinese access to Russian airspace creates unfair competition

Finnair says Chinese access to Russian airspace creates unfair competition

Image for Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says

Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says

Image for UK lawmakers to make fresh attempt to legalise assisted dying

UK lawmakers to make fresh attempt to legalise assisted dying

Image for Wall Street dips after US wholesale inflation data, oil climbs

Wall Street dips after US wholesale inflation data, oil climbs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trading Day: Inflation palpitations
Trading Day: Inflation palpitations
Image for Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Image for Dollar rises, euro slips after ECB rate increase
Dollar rises, euro slips after ECB rate increase
Image for Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies
Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies
Image for Oil surges 6%, Brent and US crude both surpass $100 on more tanker attacks
Oil surges 6%, Brent and US crude both surpass $100 on more tanker attacks
Image for Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
Image for UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany amid slew of business deals
UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany amid slew of business deals
Image for Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT
Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT
Image for Spain issues permit to allow autonomous vehicle testing, Uber says
Spain issues permit to allow autonomous vehicle testing, Uber says
Image for UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
Image for Nestle boosts cocoa buying in Brazil, working with farmers to cut fertilizer use
Nestle boosts cocoa buying in Brazil, working with farmers to cut fertilizer use
Image for IMF says global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
IMF says global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
View All Finance Posts