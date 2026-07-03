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Thales raises 2026 targets despite €450 million charge after F126 halt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thales raises 2026 targets despite €450 million charge after F126 halt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Thales Sets Higher 2026 Goals, Faces €450M Charge After F126 Program Halt

Thales Adjusts Financial Outlook Following F126 Frigate Programme Cancellation

Exceptional Charge and Financial Impact

July 3 (Reuters) - French defence group Thales said on Friday it would book an exceptional charge of about €450 million ($514.58 million) in the first half of 2026 after Germany scrapped the F126 frigate programme, while raising its 2026 order intake and cash generation targets for the year.

Effect on Net Profit and EBIT

Thales said the mostly non-cash charge would reduce group net profit by about €350 million but would not affect adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted net income or have a material impact on operating free cash flow.

Compensation and Damages

It added that it would seek compensation for work already carried out and damages linked to the cancellation.

Revenue and Margin Outlook

Limited Revenue Impact

The group said the programme's termination would have a limited impact on revenue of around 0.5% in 2026 and less than 1% annually thereafter and a marginally positive effect on adjusted EBIT margin.

Updated Financial Targets

Book-to-Bill Ratio and Cash Conversion

It now expects a book-to-bill ratio above 1.10, versus 1.0 previously, and cash conversion of 100%-110%, up from 95%-100%, while confirming 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin targets.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • A €450 million exceptional charge will reduce net profit by ~€350 million but won’t impact adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income or materially affect free cash flow.
  • Germany’s cancellation of the F126 programme (announced 24 June 2026) stems from steep delays, cost overruns and risks; it plans to replace it with up to eight MEKO A‑200 frigates.
  • Thales raised its 2026 targets: expects a book‑to‑bill ratio above 1.10 versus 1.0 previously, and cash conversion of 100‑110 %, up from 95‑100 %, while maintaining organic sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Thales booking a €450 million charge in 2026?
Thales is booking the charge after Germany scrapped the F126 frigate programme, with most of the charge being non-cash.
How will the F126 cancellation impact Thales' profits?
The charge will reduce group net profit by about €350 million, but will not affect adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, or operating free cash flow.
Is Thales adjusting its 2026 financial targets?
Thales is raising its 2026 order intake and cash generation targets and expects a higher book-to-bill ratio and cash conversion rate.
What revenue impact will the F126 termination have for Thales?
The programme's termination is expected to have a limited revenue impact of around 0.5% in 2026 and less than 1% annually thereafter.
Will Thales seek compensation due to the F126 cancellation?
Thales stated it would seek compensation for work already performed and damages linked to the cancellation.

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